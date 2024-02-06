Category:
Palworld

Best Astegon breeding combinations in Palworld

Get them before they're Aste-gon.
Josh Challies
Feb 6, 2024
A player facing an Astegon on a volcano at night in Palworld.
You should definitely be using breeding in Palworld to fill any holes in your Paldeck, and the best Astegon breeding combinations can provide a huge help.

Adding Astegon to your growing collection of Pals in Palworld is not easy. as you’ll need to venture to the northeastern Wildlife Sanctuary, take down the Alpha Astegon, or hatch one from an egg when breeding, but it’s well worth the effort.

Once you do have an Astegon, you won’t want to waste it and breed Pals you probably already have, so instead, you can target specific Pals by using our breakdown of the best Astegon breeding combinations.

Best Pals to breed with Astegon in Palworld

Astegon's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Though the thousands of possible breeding combinations in Palworld may be offputting, the secrets have been uncovered, and all possible combinations and the resulting offspring are now known—which you can use to your advantage.

With the best Astegon breeding combinations in Palworld, you can bolster your collection of Pals by obtaining some that can be a huge help around the base or are otherwise difficult to catch in the wild.

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
AstegonMozzarinaElphidran
AstegonCinnamothReptyro
AstegonLeezpunkBushi
AstegonRobinquill TerraAnubis
AstegonChilletWumpo Botan
AstegonKitsunShadowbeak
AstegonRagnahawkMenasting
AstegonVerdashAnubis
AstegonElphidranWarsect
AstegonQuivernMenasting

As usual with breeding in Palworld, the Astegon you use in any of the pairs above can be of either gender, but, if possible, it’s worth having several Astegon to rotate in breeding to give you better control over the Passive Skills the offspring may have.

Astegon can also be used in a wealth of other breeding combinations in Palworld, but many result in Pals that are simply easier to catch, so you should save the breeding for the best combinations.

