Palworld has broken onto the scene with some amazingly cute and fun monster designs, and one of the favorites is Verdash.

Pals offer all kinds of skills to the player, including their fighting skills, their ability to ride them as a mount, or multiple skills to help manage and work hard at a base to create resources and do a number of other tasks. Verdash is one of these special Pals.

Here’s everything to know about how to find and catch Verdash in Palworld.

Verdash type, work suitability, and more

Grass bunny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Verdash is a giant Grass-type bunny-like creature that flourishes with its speed. It’s also incredibly useful as a worker at a base, so it’s got value no matter how you’d like to use it.

Element: Grass

Grass Partner Skill : Grassland Speedster (When fighting together, increases player’s movement speed; Applies Grass Damage to the player’s attacks.)

: Grassland Speedster (When fighting together, increases player’s movement speed; Applies Grass Damage to the player’s attacks.) Work Suitability : Planting level two, Handiwork level three, Lumbering level two, Transporting level two, Gathering level three

: Planting level two, Handiwork level three, Lumbering level two, Transporting level two, Gathering level three Possible Drops: Leather, Bone

Leather, Bone Paldeck Bio: “Land that Verdash runs across becomes extremely fertile, with thick vegetation growing there soon after. It will not run anywhere that herbicide has been used.”

Where to find Verdash in Palworld

They’re in this Pal Sanctuary to the northwest corner of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wild Verdash can be found in the Pal Sanctuary, marked on the map above, to the far northwest corner of the map.

Pals are protected in the Pal Sanctuary, so if you come here, you’ll get a message that says “Criminal Activity Underway.” If you’re spotted inside the Pal Sanctuary, you’ll then get a wanted level and be pursued by the authorities.

But there’s an alternative way to catch it. Verdash is also a dungeon boss in a dungeon in the Sealed Realm of the Swift region, marked in red on the map below. You can fight the boss and attempt to catch it here, and if you fail, just wait out the hour-long respawn timer and try again.

It’s a dungeon marked by a glowing hole in the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch Verdash in Palworld

Since Verdash is a Grass-type, bring Fire-type Pals and weapons like the Fire Bow with Fire Arrows or other fire damage items to weaken it swiftly. Since these are high-level Pals, we recommend bringing Ultra Spheres and Legendary Spheres for the best chance of catching it.