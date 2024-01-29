Some Pals in Palworld have multiple forms depending on different criteria, such as where they are found, with many of these unique versions acquired through breeding.

While Robinquill is a Pal that appears early into your Palworld adventures, Robinquill Terra is one that you probably won’t find in the wild for some time. That doesn’t mean you can’t get it though; thanks to breeding you can get this unique Pal after just a small amount of grinding, and the process really couldn’t be easier.

How to breed Robinquill Terra in Palworld

It’s not just any Robinquill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are just two breeding combinations that will get you Robinquill Terra. As you’d expect, they require Robinquill to work:

Fuddler and Robinquill

and Robinquill Terra and Robinquill Tera

We’d expect that the first of these combinations will be the one for you since if you’ve already got a male and female Robinquill Terra you might not have any reason to breed more. Given that Fuddler and Robinquill can both be found easily, getting Robinquill Terra shouldn’t be too tough.

You will need to be at least level 19 to breed Robinquill Terra as it requires the Breeding Pen (as all breeding does). With this build, make some cake, add it to the pen, choose the two Pals you’d like to breed and that’s it. After a short amount of time, you’ll be left with an egg.

Take this egg to an incubator and leave it for a while. Eventually, this egg will hatch and you’ll be left with your new Robinquill Tera to add to your Palworld party.