How to find and catch Ragnahawk in Palworld

Too hot to handle, but really cool to fly.
Published: Jan 24, 2024 04:21 pm
A picture of Ragnahawk with its wings wide spread on a gradient background
Image via Pocketpair, Remix by Dot Esports

Flying is one of the most efficient ways to travel in Palworld, especially with how large the map is. Luckily for players, there are many different mounts you can capture, including the fiery high-flier Ragnahawk.

Ragnahawk can be used at your base if you’d like since it has level three Kindling and Transportation, but its true strength comes from its Partner Skill. This feathered friend can be one of the best flying mounts in Palworld and is also one of the stronger Pals in its class that you can capture during your adventures on the islands.

Ragnahawk type, work suitability, and more

Since Ragnahawk is a Fire-type Pal, it can be used to cook food for you and your Pals as they work and explore with you, along with refining metal at your Refining Forge for different weapons and gear. It might not be the most ideal spot to place your bird, but it can get the job done nonetheless.

Ragnahawk will be a great choice to ride into battle with since it applies Fire damage to all of your strikes while you’re mounted. It also has powerful fire-based attacks when unmounted to bolster your advance when facing off against any bosses or Alphas in the wild.

  • Element: Fire
  • Partner Skill: Flame Wing (Can be ridden in as a flying mount. Applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.)
  • Work Suitability: Kindling level three, Transporting level three
  • Possible Drops: Flame Organ
  • Paldeck Bio: “Some think it is a related species to Beaken, but there is in fact, no connection. It mainly eats rocks, and after many long years, its beak and head have hardened to accommodate this diet.”

Where to find Ragnahawk in Palworld

You can only find Ragnahawk on Volcano Island, which is found in the far southwest part of the map. This area requires you to wear some heat-resistant armor, such as the Heat Resistant Pelt Armor that is unlocked at level 16 in the Technology Tree, so you don’t end up overheating and taking damage to the intense warmth that radiates in the zone.

How to catch Ragnahawk in Palworld

Since Ragnahawk is a Fire-type Pal, you’ll want to bring some Water-type Pals to deal the most damage against it. They will also need some powerful ranged abilities since it will be in mid-air for most of the battle—although it won’t float too high. Be prepared to dodge a flurry of fireballs and fire tornados as it defends itself and, eventually, prepare high-tier Pal Spheres, such as Giga Spheres or Hyper Spheres, to capture this elusive creature.

Read Article How to cure Weakened status ailment in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Weakened status ailment in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Mossanda Lux in Palworld
Mossanda Lux being petted in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Mossanda Lux in Palworld
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to edit your INI config files for Palworld
A Palworld character stares out at the wilderness.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to edit your INI config files for Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Watering in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting an Alpha Azurobe.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Watering in Palworld
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 24, 2024
Read Article All Palworld Ranch drops and how to get them
Coins and Wool on the ground in a Ranch next to a Lamball in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Ranch drops and how to get them
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 24, 2024
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.