How to find and catch Ragnahawk in Palworld

Flying is one of the most efficient ways to travel in Palworld, especially with how large the map is. Luckily for players, there are many different mounts you can capture, including the fiery high-flier Ragnahawk.

Ragnahawk can be used at your base if you’d like since it has level three Kindling and Transportation, but its true strength comes from its Partner Skill. This feathered friend can be one of the best flying mounts in Palworld and is also one of the stronger Pals in its class that you can capture during your adventures on the islands.

Ragnahawk type, work suitability, and more

Hawkeye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Ragnahawk is a Fire-type Pal, it can be used to cook food for you and your Pals as they work and explore with you, along with refining metal at your Refining Forge for different weapons and gear. It might not be the most ideal spot to place your bird, but it can get the job done nonetheless.

Ragnahawk will be a great choice to ride into battle with since it applies Fire damage to all of your strikes while you’re mounted. It also has powerful fire-based attacks when unmounted to bolster your advance when facing off against any bosses or Alphas in the wild.

Element: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Flame Wing (Can be ridden in as a flying mount. Applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.)

Flame Wing (Can be ridden in as a flying mount. Applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.) Work Suitability: Kindling level three, Transporting level three

Kindling level three, Transporting level three Possible Drops: Flame Organ

Flame Organ Paldeck Bio: “Some think it is a related species to Beaken, but there is in fact, no connection. It mainly eats rocks, and after many long years, its beak and head have hardened to accommodate this diet.”

Where to find Ragnahawk in Palworld

The best and most accessible flying mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only find Ragnahawk on Volcano Island, which is found in the far southwest part of the map. This area requires you to wear some heat-resistant armor, such as the Heat Resistant Pelt Armor that is unlocked at level 16 in the Technology Tree, so you don’t end up overheating and taking damage to the intense warmth that radiates in the zone.

How to catch Ragnahawk in Palworld

Since Ragnahawk is a Fire-type Pal, you’ll want to bring some Water-type Pals to deal the most damage against it. They will also need some powerful ranged abilities since it will be in mid-air for most of the battle—although it won’t float too high. Be prepared to dodge a flurry of fireballs and fire tornados as it defends itself and, eventually, prepare high-tier Pal Spheres, such as Giga Spheres or Hyper Spheres, to capture this elusive creature.