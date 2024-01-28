How to breed Astegon in Palworld

Astegon is one of the rarest late-game Pals in all of Palworld, but with a little know-how, you can track it down in your own base far before you can catch one in the wild.

Astegon isn’t the easiest Pal to breed and requires Pals of a higher rarity than most other late-game Pals do. Even so, there are a ton of different breeding combinations that will give you an Astegon in Palworld.

Palworld breeding combinations, explained

Breeding in Palworld can be complicated. If both parents are the same species of Pal, you will get a third of that species—that’s the easy part. When you breed Pals of two different species, it results in a totally random but fixed offspring. That is, there is pretty much no rhyme or reason behind the results of crossbreeding, but the result of any given combination is always consistent.

Knowing this is the first step to breeding an Astegon, as it means you do not need to have an Astegon in your Palbox to breed one. Taking that one step further, it means that you don’t need to get lucky to get an Astegon egg from your Breeding Farm; you just need to know the right combination.

How to breed an Astegon egg in Palworld

Fair warning: Astegon is a hard Pal to breed. Even harder than breeding an Anubis. While Anubis can be bred using common and easily-acquired Pals, an Astegon egg can only be picked up if you already have some relatively rare Pals available for breeding. They can themselves be bred with less rare Pals, so it’s mostly a question of time.

Here are some of what I found to be the most accessible breeding combinations that give you an Astegon egg:

Parent one Parent two Offspring Cryolinx Helzephyr Astegon Cryolinx Lyleen Noct Astegon Helzephyr Orserk Astegon Suzaku Relaxaurus Astegon Pyrin Noct Shadowbeak Astegon

Other combinations can also produce an Astegon, but almost every single one involves one of these Pals or a Pal of an even higher rarity, such as a Necromus. If you don’t have any of these, I suggest following a Cryolinx to Helzephyr breeding path, which could look like:

Parent one Parent two Offspring Cryolinx Pyrin Noct Helzephyr Helzephyr Cryolinx Astegon

Breeding your way to a Suzaku to pair with an easier-to-acquire Relaxaurus is also viable, but the Suzaku is in the same breeding difficulty tier as Astegon.

The egg that Astegon will hatch from is a Huge Dragon Egg, which will take a dreadfully long time to incubate on its own. Make sure you know how to speed up egg incubation if you don’t want to wait an eternity to finally get your Astegon.