How to breed Suzaku in Palworld

Suzaku is a powerful Fire Pal you can catch at a very high level. But, if you don’t want to wait that long, it’s possible to get this Pal through breeding. So, grab some similar Pals, give them some privacy, and get that Suzaku Egg in Palworld.

How to breed a Suzaku egg in Palworld

Time to make some Pal Eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to breed a Suzaku egg in Palworld is by breeding a Cryolinx with a Blazamut. Both are also in fairly high-level areas, so breeding them in order to get Suzaku is only worth it if you really want him in your team as soon as possible.

Palworld Suzaku location. Image via mapgenie.io

The default way to get Suzaku in Palworld is to fight it in its natural habitat at Duneshelter near the small body of water in the middle. Suzaku is around level 45 and isn’t too difficult to fight if you’re well-prepared. But, this means that you need to be around the same level, preferably higher.

Cryolinx likes to hang out in the northern snowy area. Screenshot by Dot Esports You may want to just breed a Blazamut. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find a Cryolinx in the Northern Snowy area. I found plenty of them around the Pristine Snow Field fast-travel location. Cryolinx in this area are level 37 to 39, so I recommend bringing a level 40 Fire Pal to help you out.

Blazamut is a little tougher. You can find it around the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary, and they’re usually level 40. Blazamuts also hit pretty hard, so definitely bring a Water Pal around the same level. You can also get Blazamut through breeding.

Suzaku type, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more

Suzaku doubles as a flying mount with great vertical ascent speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suzaku is one of the coolest-looking flying Pals in the game. Yes, before you ask, you can ride it. It is also one of the best Pals for Kindling in the game, even though it eats like crazy.

Element : Fire

: Fire Partner Skill : Wings of Flame Can be ridden as a flying mount. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.

: Wings of Flame Work Suitability : Kindling level three

: Kindling level three Potential Drops : Flame Organ

: Flame Organ Hunger : 8/10

: 8/10 Bio: “It was once believed to usher in the dry season. Whenever there was a drought the previous year, people would relentlessly seek to cull its numbers, hoping to bring about a plentiful harvest in the next year”.

That’s all there is to it. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.