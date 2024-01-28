Category:
Palworld

How to breed Suzaku in Palworld

If you can’t wait to catch it in the wild, breeding is the way to go.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jan 28, 2024 07:43 am
Suzaku staring at the player character in Palworld while flying.
Suzaku has high vertical speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suzaku is a powerful Fire Pal you can catch at a very high level. But, if you don’t want to wait that long, it’s possible to get this Pal through breeding. So, grab some similar Pals, give them some privacy, and get that Suzaku Egg in Palworld

Recommended Videos

How to breed a Suzaku egg in Palworld

A player looking at an egg in a Breeding Pen in Palworld.
Time to make some Pal Eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to breed a Suzaku egg in Palworld is by breeding a Cryolinx with a Blazamut. Both are also in fairly high-level areas, so breeding them in order to get Suzaku is only worth it if you really want him in your team as soon as possible.

Palworld interactive map showing Suzaku's location
Palworld Suzaku location. Image via mapgenie.io

The default way to get Suzaku in Palworld is to fight it in its natural habitat at Duneshelter near the small body of water in the middle. Suzaku is around level 45 and isn’t too difficult to fight if you’re well-prepared. But, this means that you need to be around the same level, preferably higher. 

You can find a Cryolinx in the Northern Snowy area. I found plenty of them around the Pristine Snow Field fast-travel location. Cryolinx in this area are level 37 to 39, so I recommend bringing a level 40 Fire Pal to help you out. 

Blazamut is a little tougher. You can find it around the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary, and they’re usually level 40. Blazamuts also hit pretty hard, so definitely bring a Water Pal around the same level. You can also get Blazamut through breeding.

Suzaku type, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more

Suzaku's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Suzaku doubles as a flying mount with great vertical ascent speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suzaku is one of the coolest-looking flying Pals in the game. Yes, before you ask, you can ride it. It is also one of the best Pals for Kindling in the game, even though it eats like crazy.

  • Element: Fire
  • Partner Skill: Wings of Flame
    • Can be ridden as a flying mount. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted. 
  • Work Suitability: Kindling level three
  • Potential Drops: Flame Organ
  • Hunger: 8/10
  • Bio: “It was once believed to usher in the dry season. Whenever there was a drought the previous year, people would relentlessly seek to cull its numbers, hoping to bring about a plentiful harvest in the next year”.

That’s all there is to it. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.

related content
Read Article How to get Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic in Palworld
Necromus in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic in Palworld
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Full Palworld map: All regions and key locations
A screenshot of Palworld showing the player character flying over the map.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Full Palworld map: All regions and key locations
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Kindling in Palworld
Two characters sitting around a fire being stoked by Foxsparks in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Kindling in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Lifmunks working an assembly line in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Palworld Jan. 27 patch addresses infinite loading screen bug, but more ‘problems’ persist
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Jan. 27 patch addresses infinite loading screen bug, but more ‘problems’ persist
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic in Palworld
Necromus in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic in Palworld
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Full Palworld map: All regions and key locations
A screenshot of Palworld showing the player character flying over the map.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Full Palworld map: All regions and key locations
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Kindling in Palworld
Two characters sitting around a fire being stoked by Foxsparks in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Kindling in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Lifmunks working an assembly line in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Palworld Jan. 27 patch addresses infinite loading screen bug, but more ‘problems’ persist
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Jan. 27 patch addresses infinite loading screen bug, but more ‘problems’ persist
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 28, 2024

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.