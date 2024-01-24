How to breed Blazamut in Palworld

Blazamut is an extremely powerful pal in Palworld and, if you want more, you need to know how to breed Blazamut.

Breeding in Palworld can help you create Pals that boast the best Passive Skills to suit their Work Suitability and Element even better, and Blazamut is a menace that can be an exceptionally useful ally.

With additional content like Raids on the horizon, knowing how to breed Blazamut is important if you want to get the strongest Pal possible—and we’ve got all the details you need.

How to get Blazamut egg in Palworld

Big dog. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To hatch Blazamut from an egg in Palworld, you have to use a breeding pair with Blazamut as one of the parents. This means you first have to catch a Blazamut before you can even think about breeding. The Blazamut breeding combinations in Palworld are:

Blazamut and Suzuka Aqua

and Blazamut and Blazamut

Once you have your first Blazamut, you can now start to breed more—although you do need to hit some very specific requirements as there are currently only two known combinations that result in a Blazamut hatching from an egg.

If you have a single Blazamut, or only have Blazamuts of one gender, you’ll need to breed with a Suzaku Aqua, which, again, isn’t a simple ordeal as the only way to get the Water Element variant of Suzaku is through breeding.

If you have two Blazamuts of opposite genders, you can simply breed them together to result in another Blazamut. You don’t need anything specific for breeding, other than the usual approach of placing the two Pals in a Breeding Pen and providing Cake.

You’ll also need an Egg Incubator for it to hatch and you may want to speed up the Egg Incubation to get your hands on your new Pal as soon as possible.