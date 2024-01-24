Category:
Palworld devs share roadmap but focusing on ‘critical issues’ first

This is just the beginning.
Josh Challies
Published: Jan 24, 2024 06:28 am
Palworld developer Pocketpair just released a teaser highlighting a wealth of new content it plans to add to the game—though it will initially focus on fixing Palworld’s issues.

A meteoric launch saw Palworld rapidly ascending the Steam charts, surpassing Counter Strike 2 to boast the platform’s second-highest all-time peak player counter, and Palworld sold over seven million copies in its first five days of early access.

Plenty more is on the horizon for Palworld, which looks like it’s here to stay, but “critical issues” will be the focus of the development team in the immediate future, as Pocketpair deals with Palworld’s unprecedented success.

Posting on Discord, Palworld’s Community Manager admitted the success has “exceeded the development team’s expectations,” and the popularity of the title led to problems attributed to “excessive access congestion,” which will take priority over new features and additions for the time being.

There’s still plenty on the cards to be added to Palworld in early access, however, with the Roadmap revealing plans for PvP arenas, Raid Bosses as end-game content, crossplay between Xbox and Steam, and new Pals, Bosses, Islands, and Technologies.

Various feature improvements are also planned for the Xbox version of Palworld, along with improvements to the building system, and the ability to transfer characters and data between different servers.

No specific timeframe has been listed for the addition of new features or fixes, though Pocketpair previously stated they expect Palworld’s early access period to last around a year. Given its tremendous success, it seems highly likely Pocketpair has even more up its sleeve for beyond Palworld’s early access, and this is only the start of the journey for players exploring Palpagos Island.

