Palworld will get a PvP arena and a raid boss in a future update

Palworld is topping the charts after a remarkably successful launch, and fans just can’t get enough. Luckily for them, players won’t have to wait too long to get more content, as developer Pocketpair has announced that Palworld will receive a few exciting new features in the near future.

In a recent developer update for Palworld on Steam, Pocketpair announced that it’s working on new content for the open-world monster-collecting survival game. According to the developer, future updates will include a PvP arena mode, “major building system updates,” a raid boss “that guild members must gather and cooperate to defeat,” and the ability to trade Pals with players from other worlds.

You can play Palworld with friends or alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s worth noting that these features will be entirely new to the game, as Palworld currently lacks any PvP element and is strictly a PvE-only title at the time of writing, with co-op being the only multiplayer option. But fans of Palworld’s co-op are in luck, as a future update will include a raid boss for players to take down with their allies. While additional information has yet to be revealed about the raid, it will add to Palworld’s already substantial list of PvE content. It’s currently unknown, however, whether players who aren’t part of a guild will be able to challenge the raid boss.

Palworld launched into early access on Jan. 19, and is already one of the most popular games on Steam. It sold over two million copies in its first twenty four hours, and currently has over 800,000 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB, and that number keeps on rising. With plenty of upcoming content to look forward to, Palworld fans are in for a treat.

Palworld is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.