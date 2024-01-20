Palworld hits 550k concurrent Steam users and rising, surpassing Dota 2 and PUBG

Developer Pocketpair’s gun-toting monster-collecting adventure Palworld is currently enjoying an explosively successful launch, and it just surpassed two of Steam’s most popular games.

Pocketpair announced that Palworld sold a million units within just 8 hours of release, and two million in just 24 hours. Now, the title is breaking Steam charts, as according to SteamDB, Palworld has already achieved over 561,000 peak concurrent players in its early access period.

At the time of writing, more people are playing Palworld than Dota 2 and PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. Palworld presently has over 550,000 players online, above Dota 2’s 483,000 and PUBG’s 311,000. It’s currently the second-most-played game on Steam, only below Counter-Strike 2. Palworld was previously the fourth-most played game this week, but has since shot up tremendously.

Palworld is definitely trending. Image via SteamDB

It’s worth mentioning that Palworld is also available on Xbox Series and Xbox One. As such, its total number of players is undoubtedly much higher, and given it’s only the start of the weekend, it won’t be a surprise to see that number keep rising. To top things off, Palworld is also one of the best-selling games on Steam right now, and is currently beating many AAA titles on the platform in terms of sales. What’s more, Palworld is available on Xbox Game Pass, and as a multiplayer title with crossplay, its playerbase is certainly far larger than these numbers suggest.

Palworld launched into early access on Jan. 19, and it’s already one of the most successful games on Steam. It’s also getting a lot of positive reception with tons of positive user reviews. The developer announced that the title will be in early access for around a year. Despite not being a full release, Palworld is doing incredibly well for itself, and will likely get more attention as time passes.