Palworld sells one million copies in first 8 hours

Palworld, the new multiplayer monster-collecting game with open-world survival elements, has successfully sold one million copies within its first eight hours of release. The milestone was shared on the game’s Twitter account, also thanking the players for the outstanding accomplishment.

Recommended Videos

Developed by Pocketpair, the game has quickly garnered attention for its unique blend of monster collection and survival gameplay. While drawing inspiration from other creature-collecting games, Palworld has distinguished itself by adopting a survival game approach, which include several crafting mechanics. Oh, and also the sheer amount of guns featured in the game.

Palworld shared the milestone on social media, celebrating one million copies sold with its players – Image via Palworld

In a short time, the game has captured the attention of players worldwide, leading to an impressive sales figure within just eight hours.

Yet another number that stands out from Palworld’s achievement today is the surge in concurrent players on Steam. At the time of writing this news, Palworld has surpassed a staggering 300K concurrent players according to SteamDB, a noteworthy feat considering the short time since its official launch. The spike in player numbers underlines the game’s popularity and appeal among gamers globally, heightened by the extensive gameplay shown in the past days on streaming platforms by content creators worldwide.

Furthermore, Palworld has collected over almost 90 percent of positive reviews on Steam at time of writing, with only a bit over 300 negative critiques among the 2,600 reviews on the platform. Players praised the game’s innovative concept, engaging gameplay, and the captivating fusion of monster collection and survival elements.

Palworld‘s ability to attract a large player base within its first eight hours sets a promising trajectory for its future success in the fast-paced landscape of multiplayer gaming. However, despite its successful launch and a significant player base, Palworld may not have reached all potential players who would love to adventure in its world, as the game is behind a paywall.

The game was made available for purchase on Steam for $29.99 starting today. On the other hand, Palworld became part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog the day of its release, making it an easy download at no extra charge for subscribers. Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also leverage Xbox Cloud Gaming to play the game on any device connected to the network.