How to play the Palworld free trial

Enter Palworld free of charge.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jan 19, 2024 05:26 am
close up of pal in palworld
If you’re on the fence about Palworld or just want to see what all the fuss is about, you can download a free trial for Palworld right now.

Everything’s better when it’s free, and that’s a fact of life. So, what better way to brighten your day than with a free trial of Palworld to experience its manic world of Pals, rocket launchers, and Pokémon-style creature catching?

Yes, if you’re slightly non-committal about Palworld’s early access period, you can test drive this adventurous, gun-toting motor before you buy it, and we can show you the way.

How to download Palworld free trial on Xbox

pal holding big gun in palworld
You can download the Palworld free trial on Xbox by heading to the game’s official page on the Microsoft Xbox Store and clicking the GET – Free Trial option.

If it’s your first time, you need a reminder, or just want it laid out for you easy-peasy, here are some pointers:

  1. On your PC or Xbox, go to the Xbox Games Store.
  2. Click on the search box and type in “Palworld.”
  3. Cycle through the buy options until you see GET – Free Trial.
  4. Select it to add the free trial to your collection, then download it.
  5. Once it’s installed, you’re free to try out Palworld without spending a dime.

This gives you the opportunity to see what Palworld is all about—but wait, there’s more. Palworld is on Xbox Game Pass, so if you’re a subscriber, you can get the full early access version of the game for free, right now.

Whichever path you decide to take, ensure you make the most of your playtime by understanding how to build bases in Palworld, and even buy and sell Pals, too.

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.