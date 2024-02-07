Lyleen Noct boss fight location in Palworld

Lyleen Noct is an elusive Pal in Palworld and it’s a challenge to nail down the exact boss fight location. Unlike the majority of other Pals in Palworld, Lyleen Noct is hiding away in a secret location.

Recommended Videos

Tucked away in a cave in the freezing Astral Mountains in the north of the map, Lyleen Noct is not easy to come across. But we’ve done the hard work and can share the precise location you need to head to.

How to find Lyleen Noct in Palworld

Noct everyone’s cup of tea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lyleen Noct is an extremely rare Pal and, other than tackling the boss fight, can only be obtained through breeding. Given how difficult this Pal is to obtain through the breeding method, you won’t be surprised to learn that visiting the boss icon on the Palworld map for Lyleen Noct won’t lead you directly to the Pal.

Instead, just like other Pal variants like Dinossom Lux, Lyleen Noct is hiding away in a Mineshaft. While finding the exact spot can be tricky, there’s a quick and easy route to its doorstep.

Lyleen Noct’s exact location and coordinates in Palworld

Thaw-ght I saw you there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Lyleen Noct, head to the Iceberg Mineshaft. The quickest way of reaching this destination is by using the Fast Travel point for the Unthawable Lake and traveling directly northwest across the frozen lake. The precise coordinates for the Iceberg Mineshaft are -140, 317.

Lyleen Noct is a level 49 field boss and is one of the hardest fights you’ll face in Palworld, with only a handful of other Alpha bosses being a higher level. Exploiting Lyleen Noct’s weakness is key to survival, so bring a strong Dragon Element Pal for the fight—and don’t forget Cold Resistant Clothing.

Lyleen Noct’s stats in Palworld

Lyleen is a great utility Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Lyleen Noct is a Dark Element Pal with the Partner Skill “Goddess of the Tranquil Light,” which greatly restores your HP when the Partner Skill is activated. Lyleen Noct cannot be ridden and the Partner Skill unlocks automatically when caught. The base stats for Lyleen Noct are: