How to breed Lyleen Noct in Palworld

Lyleen Noct is a hard Palworld boss found at level 49, far north of the snow area. You need good gear to fight it. But catching it is difficult, even with a Legendary Pal Sphere. That’s why breeding Lyleen Noct and hatching an egg might be the easiest way to get it.

All breeding combinations to get Lyleen Noct in Palworld

Lyleen Noct is a special creature in Palworld with a unique way of breeding. To get Lyleen Noct, pair Menasting with a regular Lyleen in a Breeding Farm. Put Cake in the chest, or they won’t lay an egg. This will give you a Huge Dark Egg, and Lyleen Noct will come from it. Remember, Menasting and Lyleen need to be different genders, but it doesn’t matter which one is male or female.

Menasting appears as a guaranteed spawn as a level 44 boss at coordinates 515, 102, in the northeast part of the map, near the Desert area. If catching it is too hard, you can breed it instead. Use Mammorest and Beakon, the easiest combo, to breed Menasting. If not, you might need a Legendary Pal Sphere to catch it, so you don’t waste too many Spheres trying with an Ultra Sphere.

Lyleen is a rare, high-level creature found at coordinates 666, 632, in the north Wildlife Sanctuary. It’s a game of luck to make it appear and try to catch it. Instead of catching it, you can breed Lyleen using a simple combo: Petalllia with Mossanda.

After you breed Menasting with Lyleen and get the Lyleen Noct egg, place it in an Incubator. Keep it warm to hatch it faster. You can also change your game settings to reduce the hatching time for big eggs like this one.

Lyleen Noct full stats

Lyleen Noct has a great Partner Skill that heals you during battles. Plus, its level three Handiwork makes it super helpful for tasks at your base. Below are all the stats for Lyleen Noct: