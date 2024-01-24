Menasting is Dark Ground-type Pal in Palworld and there’s an easy way to catch it.

Made from pure energy, Menasting is a very useful Pal when fighting Electric-types because of its Steel Scorpion skill, which gives you more loot from Electric-type Pals. Menasting is also a great worker for your base, as it has Lumbering and Mining. So, here’s how to find and catch Menasting in Palworld.

Menasting type, work suitability, and more

Big scorpion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Menasting is a Dark Ground-type Pal and its Partner Skill is Steel Scorpion. It’s very useful both in and out of combat. You can use it for Mining and Lumbering, but also for farming in the wild.

Here are the most important details about Menasting:

Element: Dark, Ground.

Dark, Ground. Partner Skill : Steel Scorpion (When fighting together, increases the player’s defense and Electric Pals drop more items when defeated).

: Steel Scorpion (When fighting together, increases the player’s defense and Electric Pals drop more items when defeated). Work Suitability : Lumbering level two and Mining level three.

: Lumbering level two and Mining level three. Possible Drops: Coal and Venom Gland.

Coal and Venom Gland. Paldeck Bio: “Being made of pure energy, its insides are completely hollow. This Pal crams still-living prey into its hollow body, where it absorbs them. Hellish screams of pain can often be heard coming from inside this Pal.”

Where to find Menasting in Palworld

Wild Menasting is a rare spawn at the second Pal Wildlife Sanctuary. This is an island in the west part of the map. Remember, this is a high-level area, and you have to come well-prepared or you won’t have a good time.

You can find Menasting in the second Sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend you bring along Ultra or Legendary Spheres because you want to make sure to catch Menasting when you fight it. Again, this is a rare spawn and you’re lucky if you even see it, let alone defeat it.

There’s also an Alpha Pal version of Menasting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also fight Alpha Pal Menasting in the Dessicated Mineshaft, in the white desert area in the northwest part of the map. The exact coordinates are 493, 81. When you get to the location, walk into the cave, and follow the path.

How to catch Menasting in Palworld

The best way to counter Menasting is by using a Dragon or Water-type Pal. Jormuntide is a Dragon and Water-type, and it’s clearly the best choice. I always like having more than one Pal ready for combat in case things don’t go according to plan.

Menasting has a very dangerous frontal attack that spawns pillars from the ground. Do your best to avoid these, because they really hurt.