How to breed Lyleen in Palworld

In Palworld, Lyleen appears early as a Tower boss, but catching one is tough. It rarely shows up in Wildlife Conservation area north of the map and is hard to catch. Breeding for a Lyleen egg is usually the easier way to get one.

Recommended Videos

How to get a Lyleen egg in Palworld

To get a Lyleen egg in Palworld, breed a Petalllia with a Mossanda. They must be different genders, but it doesn’t matter which is male or female. Put them in a Breeding Farm with a Cake in the chest. If you don’t do this, you won’t get an egg. When the egg meter fills up, you’ll get a Huge Verdant Egg. This egg is guaranteed to be a Lyleen.

You are sure to find Petallia as an Alpha spawn at level 28 near coordinates -19, -264, just north of the Ancient Ritual Site fast travel statue. Otherwise, you might try at the south Wildlife Sanctuary at coordinates 91, -716, but it’s a random spawn, so it’s less reliable. Mossanda is much easier to find. It’s a common spawn around level 25 near the Mossanda Forest statue at coordinates 233, -118.

To hatch the egg, put it in an Incubator. Make sure it’s not too cold or too hot so that you speed up the process. You can also make it hatch right away by changing your world settings to make the Time to Incubate Massive Egg zero. Once hatched, Lyleen goes to your Palbox.

Lyleen is a bit underwhelming in terms of interaction with the player, since you can’t ride it or make an item for it. But it’s great for farming because it has Lv. 4 Planting and Lv. 3 Gathering. Plus, if you have a Menasting, you can breed it with Lyleen to get a Lyleen Noct variant.

Full Lyleen stats in Palworld