How to find and catch Lyleen Noct in Palworld

Lyleen Noct is a brilliantly designed Pal in Palworld with a great Partner Skill, so naturally you’ll be desperate to know exactly where to find it.

Recommended Videos

Palworld has several different variants of Pals that can be encountered or bred, with Lyleen Noct among them as a Dark alternative to the standard Lyleen with the Grass Element, but is significantly rarer than the standard counterpart.

We’re here to help, though, with everything you need to know about Lyleen Noct and how to add it to your collection.

Lyleen Noct type, skill, work suitability, and more

Before adding Lyleen Noct to your Paldeck, you may want to know exactly what you are getting your hands on with its stats. Here, you can see its Element, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and potential Loot Drops.

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Goddess of the Tranquil Light

Goddess of the Tranquil Light Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv3, Gathering Lv2, Medicine Production Lv3

Handiwork Lv3, Gathering Lv2, Medicine Production Lv3 Possible drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual

Where to find Lyleen Noct in Palworld

Only one spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lyleen Noct is only available in a single location in Palworld and appears only as an overworld Alpha Boss—meaning this is your only approach to catching one unless you go down the Breeding route.

Lyleen Noct can be found inside the Iceberg Mineshaft in Palworld, located in the frozen area in the north of the map. The specific coordinates for the entrance to the Iceberg Mineshaft are -142, 321.

How to catch Lyleen Noct in Palworld

Finding Lyleen Noct is barely half of the challenge, however, as you’ll need to prepare for an extremely tough Alpha Boss fight as Lyleen Noct appears at Level 49. As a Dark Element Pal, it is weak to Dragon Element Pals. If you’re going for a fight, the best Pals to use include Orserk, Jormuntide, and Jormuntide Ignis.

When looking to catch Lyleen Noct, the best approach is to use Ultra Spheres or Legendary Spheres to give you the best possible catch rate.