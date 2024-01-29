Some Pals are great in battle while others show their worth at the base. Menasting is one of the creatures in Palworld that excels in both areas.

Recommended Videos

This Dark and Ground-type scorpion is a useful companion for Mining and Lumbering, but also does a lot of damage in battle, so it’s definitely something you’ll want to catch during your Palworld adventures. Fortunately, getting one is made easier with breeding.

How to breed Menasting in Palworld

Big scorpion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news: Menasting is one of the Pals that can be bred using a variety of different combinations. This means you won’t need to be too picky when preparing to breed your own. To help out, we’ve narrowed down 10 options, but all of the combinations will require you to have ventured a fair amount through Palworld.

Relaxaurus and Lyleen

and Wumpo and Shadowbeak

and Mossanda and Shadowbeak

and Nitewing and Paladius

and Penking and Blazamut

and Sweepa and Frostallion

and Beakon and Mammorest

and Ragnahawk and Cryolinx

and Reptyro and Grizzbolt

and Kingpaca and Suzaku

You’ve got plenty of other options outside of these 10, so if you happen to be breeding and wind up with Menastring by chance, don’t be surprised. What we’ve listed above will give you a guaranteed Menasting egg though, so if you’re in a rush to get this Pal, make sure to pick one of them.

The breeding process is going to be identical to what you’re used to. Build a Breeding Pen, provide some Cake, and select the pair of Pals from our list. After a while, you’ll get an egg, and that egg will hatch to be Menasting.