How to get Legendary Rocket Launcher Schematic in Palworld

Ranged weapons like Rocket Launchers play a huge role in Palworld, especially in your late-game adventures. As you keep leveling up, you will eventually need to upgrade to a Legendary Rocket Launcher to defeat stronger Pals. Here’s how to get the level four legendary schematic for it.

How to get the Legendary Rocket Launcher Schematic in Palworld

To get the Legendary Rocket Launcher Schematic in Palworld, you have to defeat a level 50 Alpha Jetragon residing in the deserted volcanic biome of Palpagos Island, with coordinates -784, -319. Here’s a marker for your reference.

Level 50 Alpha Jetragon location in Palworld. Screenshot via MapGenie

The closest Fast Travel spots to the Alpha Jetragon’s location are the Ruined Fortress and Beach of the Everlasting Summer points. Make use of them to reach the Alpha Pal’s location faster. Alternatively, you can hop on a flying mount like Vanwrym Cryst to reach the spot faster. I suggest Vanwrym Cryst because you can also use it to fight Jetragon effectively.

Being a Dragon Pal, Jetragon is weak against Ice Pals and strong against Dark Pals. Make sure to pick your party members accordingly before you take on the challenge. Defeating or capturing the level 50 Alpha Jetragon might drop the Rocket Launcher Schematic level four for you to collect. While some of us were lucky enough to get the schematic on our first tries, you might have to defeat the beast a couple of times or more to get the schematic. Jetragon respawns as an Alpha Pal in the same spot after an hour, so you can always try again.

Go get him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Being a level 50 Alpha Pal, the fight against Jetragon is definitely not easy. Don’t pick the fight before equipping yourself with Heat-Resistant Armor and ranged weapons. I suggest wearing Heat Resistant Armor to tackle the region’s temperature and carrying an Epic (or Legendary, if possible) Assault Rifle to deal with the beast. You can also use a Legendary Crossbow if you’ve made one already.

How to craft a Legendary Rocket Launcher in Palworld

Once you have the schematic, you can craft the Legendary Rocket Launcher using a Weapon Assembly Line II. Here’s the list of ingredients you’ll need to make a Legendary Rocket Launcher:

While you’re at it, try to capture the Alpha Jetragon instead of defeating it—if you don’t have its Alpha form already. Coupled with your Legendary Rocket Launcher, it’s a force to be reckoned with, a must-have against future Alpha Pal encounters in Palworld.