Flying mounts are some of the most popular Pals in Palworld, and for good reason. These creatures don’t just look cool, but they can also help you roam across the map quite quickly, so there’s a big incentive to collect them.

One of these more popular flying mounts is Vanwyrm Cryst, which is a cool variant of the Vanwyrm Fire and Dark-type creature, but swapping out the Fire for Ice-type. This creature is available to find in the game later during your Palworld adventure, but if you don’t want to wait that long you can get it much earlier via breeding.

How to breed Vanwyrm Cryst in Palworld

Chill out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like many of the fusion Pals in Palworld, there are only two pairs you can use to breed Vanwyrm Cryst. One of these requires you to already have the Pal, while the other will provide you a way to get it without ever having seen one:

Foxcicle and Vanwyrm

and Vanwyrm Cryst and Vanwyrm Cryst

It’s going to be much easier to find and catch Foxcicle and Vanwyrm than it is to get Vanwyrm Cryst in the wild, so we suggest breeding with this method. Once you’ve got the right Pals the process is the same as you’d expect for any other.

There’s a pretty clear path for breeding here: Simply reach level 19, unlock the Breeding Pen, build the pen, put Cake in it, and choose the two Pals you’d like to breed. After a while, you’ll be gifted an egg that can be placed in an Egg Incubator. After more time, this egg will be ready to hatch and you’ll finally have Vanwyrm Cryst.

Now if you’re really eager to get an army of Vanwyrm Cryst you can repeat this process ad nauseam until you have both a male and female form of the creature and then breed those. Of course, there isn’t a lot of reason to do this, but the option is there.