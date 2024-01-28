How to breed Ice Kingpaca in Palworld

Who doesn’t like Alpacas? That’s right: Nobody! Even in Palworld, the developers treat them as royalty. While a Kingpaca is already majestic enough, there is also a “cooler” kind of Kingpaca hidden deep within Palworld. I’ll tell you how to get an Ice Kingpaca through Pal breeding.

How to breed Ice Kingpaca egg in Palworld

Cold heart but soft fur. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To breed an Ice Kingpaca in Palworld, you need to breed a regular Kingpaca with a Reindrix.

You need to be around level 30 to catch both of these Pals, but it’s still easier than catching a wild Ice Kinpaca.

For reference, you can catch an Ice Kingpaca by going to the northern Snowy continent, just south of Land of Absolute Zero, a fast travel point. The Ice Kingpaca is a world boss there, but it is a level 45 Alpha boss, so it will definitely take a while to get strong enough.

There’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon Kingpaca by accident. This Pal is pretty hard to miss as it hops around in a huge empty field just northwest of Small Settlement fast travel point. Kingpaca is level 23, and its attacks aren’t that strong. You should be able to catch one without any issues. The first time I encountered one, I just didn’t have the heart to capture it. It seemed like I would be killing the King of Pals.

Reindrix likes snowy areas. Image via mapgenie.io | Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Reindrix is a little tougher. You can find it in the small snowy patch on the central island in the area where the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance fast travel point is. Reindrix is normally around level 27, so it may be a good idea to bring a strong Fire Pal to help you out.

Once you have both Pals, take them to the Breeding Farm, give them some space, and patiently wait for the Ice Kingpaca egg to hatch.

Ice Kingpaca type, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more

Having an Ice Kinpaca in your party is great because it can increase your maximum carrying capacity. Inside your base, the Ice Kingpaca is great for Cooling things, and it can occasionally help out with some light Gathering. Oh, and before you ask: Yes, you can ride it.

Element : Ice

: Ice Partner Skill : King of Muscles While in team, Ice Kingpaca helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.

: King of Muscles Work Suitability : Cooling Lv3, and Gathering Lv1

: Cooling Lv3, and Gathering Lv1 Potential Drops : Ice Organ and Wool

: Ice Organ and Wool Hunger : 7/10

: 7/10 Bio: “With a heart of ice, this Pal is terrible at expressing its emotions. A solitary individual is pitiable, seen as too clumsy in the eyes of a Melpaca”.



That’s all there is to it. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.