All Palworld Island names

Palworld has a huge map, and while saying things like “that snowy place above the starting zone” or “the volcano” sort of gets the point across to your buddies, knowing the real names of the islands makes communicating significantly easier.

While the game does tell you the names, it really only does so for a split second at a time when you are first entering that island or region. You could theoretically jot them all down and write the names over top of a screenshot of the map, but well… we already did so you don’t have to. Here are the names of all the islands in Palworld.

Palworld map with island names

Maybe I should be a cartographer instead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 16 different islands of various sizes in Palworld, and three different Wildlife Sanctuaries surrounding the cluster of islands. Though the Plateau of Beginnings is not technically its own island, I have included it on the map because of its importance (and so you know where you are when you’re there).

The names of all the islands in Palworld are:

Ascetic Falls

Eastern Wild Island

Flying Fish Coast

Forgotten Island

Frostbound Mountains

Ice Wind Island

Investigator’s Fork

Land of Absolute Zero

Marsh Island

Mossanda Forest

Mount Flopie

Mount Obsidian

No Man’s Trail

Plateau of Beginnings

Sand Dunes

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Windswept Hills

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

This list is in alphabetical order, not by level or tier or anything like that. Rather than giving a full breakdown of all points of interest on the Palworld map, the next section of this article breaks down what each island in Palworld contains.

Ascetic Falls

Fast Travel Points:

Ascetic Falls

Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon

Bosses:

Eastern Wild Island

Fast Travel Points:

Eastern Wild Island

Bosses:

Forgotten Island

Fast Travel Points:

Forgotten Island

Forgotten Island Church Ruins

Bosses:

Merchants:

Wandering Merchant on northeast coast

Frostbound Mountains

Fast Travel Points:

Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swift

Snowy Mountain Fork

Towers:

Tower of the Free Pal Alliance

Bosses:

Verdash (level 35)

Sibelyx (level 40)

Ice Wind Island

Fast Travel Points:

Ice Wind Island

Bosses:

Dumud (level 14)

Nitewing (level 18)

Investigator’s Fork

Fast Travel Points:

Azurobe Hill

Deep Bamboo Thicket

Investigator’s Fork

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

Bosses:

Merchants:

Wandering Merchant on northwest coast

Traveling Merchant on northeast coast

Land of Absolute Zero

Fast Travel Points:

Land of Absolute Zero

PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower Entrance

Pristine Snow Field

Unthawable Lake

Towers:

Tower of the PAL Genetic Research Unit

Bosses:

Ice Kingpaca (level 46)

Lyleen Noct (level 49)

Frostallion (level 50)

Marsh Island

Fast Travel Points:

Islandhopper Coast

Marsh Island

Marsh Island Church Ruins

Natural Bridge

Bosses:

Merchants:

Wandering Merchant on northeast coast

Mossanda Forest

Fast Travel Points:

Gobfin’s Turf

Mossanda Forest

Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Bosses:

Warsect (level 30)

Vaelet (level 38)

Jormuntide (level 45)

Mount Flopie

Fast Travel Points:

Ancient Ritual Site

Cinnamoth Forest

Hypocrite Hill

Lake Center

Mount Flopie Summit

Bosses:

Mount Obsidian

Fast Travel Points:

Ancient Civilization Ruins

Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Fisherman’s Point

Foot of the Volcano

Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Ruined Fortress City

Towers:

Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre

Bosses:

Merchants:

Wandering Merchant and Pal Merchant in Fisherman’s Point

No Man’s Trail

Fast Travel Points:

Cold Shore

Icy Weasel Hill

No Man’s Trail

Sand Dunes

Fast Travel Points:

Deep Sand Dunes

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance

Sand Dunes Entrance

Towers:

Tower of the PIDF

Bosses:

Merchants:

Two Wandering Merchants and a Pal Merchant in Duneshelter

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Fast Travel Points:

Sea Breeze Archipelago Church

Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef

Small Cove

Bosses:

Gumoss (level 11)

Sweepa (level 11)

Broncherry (level 23)

Univolt (level 31)

Lunaris (level 32)

Merchants:

Wandering Merchant in archipelago center

Windswept Hills

Fast Travel Points:

Bridge of the Twin Knights

Desolate Church

Fort Ruins

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Plateau of Beginnings

Ravine Entrance

Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Small Settlement

Towers:

Tower of the Rayne Syndicate

Bosses:

Chillet (level 11)

Penking (level 15)

Azurobe (level 17)

Kingpaca (level 23)

Mammorest (level 38)

Merchants: