All Palworld Island names

There's such a lot of world to see.
Published: Feb 1, 2024 08:57 pm
A screenshot of a player flying on a Beakon above mountains in Palworld
Palworld has a huge map, and while saying things like “that snowy place above the starting zone” or “the volcano” sort of gets the point across to your buddies, knowing the real names of the islands makes communicating significantly easier.

While the game does tell you the names, it really only does so for a split second at a time when you are first entering that island or region. You could theoretically jot them all down and write the names over top of a screenshot of the map, but well… we already did so you don’t have to. Here are the names of all the islands in Palworld.

Palworld map with island names

There are 16 different islands of various sizes in Palworld, and three different Wildlife Sanctuaries surrounding the cluster of islands. Though the Plateau of Beginnings is not technically its own island, I have included it on the map because of its importance (and so you know where you are when you’re there).

The names of all the islands in Palworld are:

  • Ascetic Falls
  • Eastern Wild Island
  • Flying Fish Coast
  • Forgotten Island
  • Frostbound Mountains
  • Ice Wind Island
  • Investigator’s Fork
  • Land of Absolute Zero
  • Marsh Island
  • Mossanda Forest
  • Mount Flopie
  • Mount Obsidian
  • No Man’s Trail
  • Plateau of Beginnings
  • Sand Dunes
  • Sea Breeze Archipelago
  • Windswept Hills
  • Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1
  • Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2
  • Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

This list is in alphabetical order, not by level or tier or anything like that. Rather than giving a full breakdown of all points of interest on the Palworld map, the next section of this article breaks down what each island in Palworld contains.

Ascetic Falls

Fast Travel Points:

  • Ascetic Falls
  • Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
  • Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon

Bosses:

Eastern Wild Island

Fast Travel Points:

  • Eastern Wild Island

Bosses:

Forgotten Island

Fast Travel Points:

  • Forgotten Island
  • Forgotten Island Church Ruins

Bosses:

Merchants:

  • Wandering Merchant on northeast coast

Frostbound Mountains

Fast Travel Points:

  • Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
  • Sealed Realm of the Swift
  • Snowy Mountain Fork

Towers:

  • Tower of the Free Pal Alliance

Bosses:

  • Verdash (level 35)
  • Sibelyx (level 40)

Ice Wind Island

Fast Travel Points:

  • Ice Wind Island

Bosses:

  • Dumud (level 14)
  • Nitewing (level 18)

Investigator’s Fork

Fast Travel Points:

  • Azurobe Hill
  • Deep Bamboo Thicket
  • Investigator’s Fork
  • Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

Bosses:

Merchants:

  • Wandering Merchant on northwest coast
  • Traveling Merchant on northeast coast

Land of Absolute Zero

Fast Travel Points:

  • Land of Absolute Zero
  • PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower Entrance
  • Pristine Snow Field
  • Unthawable Lake

Towers:

  • Tower of the PAL Genetic Research Unit

Bosses:

Marsh Island

Fast Travel Points:

  • Islandhopper Coast
  • Marsh Island
  • Marsh Island Church Ruins
  • Natural Bridge

Bosses:

Merchants:

  • Wandering Merchant on northeast coast

Mossanda Forest

Fast Travel Points:

  • Gobfin’s Turf
  • Mossanda Forest
  • Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Bosses:

  • Warsect (level 30)
  • Vaelet (level 38)
  • Jormuntide (level 45)

Mount Flopie

Fast Travel Points:

  • Ancient Ritual Site
  • Cinnamoth Forest
  • Hypocrite Hill
  • Lake Center
  • Mount Flopie Summit

Bosses:

Mount Obsidian

Fast Travel Points:

  • Ancient Civilization Ruins
  • Beach of Everlasting Summer
  • Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
  • Fisherman’s Point
  • Foot of the Volcano
  • Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
  • Mount Obsidian Midpoint
  • Ruined Fortress City

Towers:

  • Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre

Bosses:

Merchants:

  • Wandering Merchant and Pal Merchant in Fisherman’s Point

No Man’s Trail

Fast Travel Points:

  • Cold Shore
  • Icy Weasel Hill
  • No Man’s Trail

Sand Dunes

Fast Travel Points:

  • Deep Sand Dunes
  • Duneshelter
  • PIDF Tower Entrance
  • Sand Dunes Entrance

Towers:

  • Tower of the PIDF

Bosses:

Merchants:

  • Two Wandering Merchants and a Pal Merchant in Duneshelter

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Fast Travel Points:

  • Sea Breeze Archipelago Church
  • Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef
  • Small Cove

Bosses:

  • Gumoss (level 11)
  • Sweepa (level 11)
  • Broncherry (level 23)
  • Univolt (level 31)
  • Lunaris (level 32)

Merchants:

  • Wandering Merchant in archipelago center

Windswept Hills

Fast Travel Points:

  • Bridge of the Twin Knights
  • Desolate Church
  • Fort Ruins
  • Grassy Behemoth Hills
  • Plateau of Beginnings
  • Ravine Entrance
  • Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance
  • Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
  • Small Settlement

Towers:

  • Tower of the Rayne Syndicate

Bosses:

Merchants:

  • Wandering Merchant and Pal Merchant in Small Settlement
