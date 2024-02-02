All Palworld Island names

Palworld has a huge map, and while saying things like “that snowy place above the starting zone” or “the volcano” sort of gets the point across to your buddies, knowing the real names of the islands makes communicating significantly easier.
While the game does tell you the names, it really only does so for a split second at a time when you are first entering that island or region. You could theoretically jot them all down and write the names over top of a screenshot of the map, but well… we already did so you don’t have to. Here are the names of all the islands in Palworld.
Palworld map with island names
There are 16 different islands of various sizes in Palworld, and three different Wildlife Sanctuaries surrounding the cluster of islands. Though the Plateau of Beginnings is not technically its own island, I have included it on the map because of its importance (and so you know where you are when you’re there).
The names of all the islands in Palworld are:
- Ascetic Falls
- Eastern Wild Island
- Flying Fish Coast
- Forgotten Island
- Frostbound Mountains
- Ice Wind Island
- Investigator’s Fork
- Land of Absolute Zero
- Marsh Island
- Mossanda Forest
- Mount Flopie
- Mount Obsidian
- No Man’s Trail
- Plateau of Beginnings
- Sand Dunes
- Sea Breeze Archipelago
- Windswept Hills
- Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1
- Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2
- Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3
This list is in alphabetical order, not by level or tier or anything like that. Rather than giving a full breakdown of all points of interest on the Palworld map, the next section of this article breaks down what each island in Palworld contains.
Ascetic Falls
Fast Travel Points:
- Ascetic Falls
- Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
- Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Bosses:
- Bushi (level 23)
- Fenglope (level 25)
- Broncherry Aqua (level 30)
- Relaxaurus Lux (level 31)
Eastern Wild Island
Fast Travel Points:
- Eastern Wild Island
Bosses:
- Mossanda Lux (level 31)
- Wumpo Botan (level 38)
Forgotten Island
Fast Travel Points:
- Forgotten Island
- Forgotten Island Church Ruins
Bosses:
- Felbat (level 23)
Merchants:
- Wandering Merchant on northeast coast
Frostbound Mountains
Fast Travel Points:
- Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
- Sealed Realm of the Swift
- Snowy Mountain Fork
Towers:
- Tower of the Free Pal Alliance
Bosses:
- Verdash (level 35)
- Sibelyx (level 40)
Ice Wind Island
Fast Travel Points:
- Ice Wind Island
Bosses:
- Dumud (level 14)
- Nitewing (level 18)
Investigator’s Fork
Fast Travel Points:
- Azurobe Hill
- Deep Bamboo Thicket
- Investigator’s Fork
- Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Bosses:
- Quivern (level 23)
- Beakon (level 29)
- Jormuntide (level 45)
- Anubis (level 47)
Merchants:
- Wandering Merchant on northwest coast
- Traveling Merchant on northeast coast
Land of Absolute Zero
Fast Travel Points:
- Land of Absolute Zero
- PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower Entrance
- Pristine Snow Field
- Unthawable Lake
Towers:
- Tower of the PAL Genetic Research Unit
Bosses:
- Ice Kingpaca (level 46)
- Lyleen Noct (level 49)
- Frostallion (level 50)
Marsh Island
Fast Travel Points:
- Islandhopper Coast
- Marsh Island
- Marsh Island Church Ruins
- Natural Bridge
Bosses:
Merchants:
- Wandering Merchant on northeast coast
Mossanda Forest
Fast Travel Points:
- Gobfin’s Turf
- Mossanda Forest
- Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Bosses:
- Warsect (level 30)
- Vaelet (level 38)
- Jormuntide (level 45)
Mount Flopie
Fast Travel Points:
- Ancient Ritual Site
- Cinnamoth Forest
- Hypocrite Hill
- Lake Center
- Mount Flopie Summit
Bosses:
Mount Obsidian
Fast Travel Points:
- Ancient Civilization Ruins
- Beach of Everlasting Summer
- Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
- Fisherman’s Point
- Foot of the Volcano
- Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
- Mount Obsidian Midpoint
- Ruined Fortress City
Towers:
- Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre
Bosses:
Merchants:
- Wandering Merchant and Pal Merchant in Fisherman’s Point
No Man’s Trail
Fast Travel Points:
- Cold Shore
- Icy Weasel Hill
- No Man’s Trail
Sand Dunes
Fast Travel Points:
- Deep Sand Dunes
- Duneshelter
- PIDF Tower Entrance
- Sand Dunes Entrance
Towers:
- Tower of the PIDF
Bosses:
- Menasting (level 44)
- Suzaku (level 45)
- Dinossom Lux (level 47)
- Paladius and Necromus (level 50)
Merchants:
- Two Wandering Merchants and a Pal Merchant in Duneshelter
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Fast Travel Points:
- Sea Breeze Archipelago Church
- Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef
- Small Cove
Bosses:
Merchants:
- Wandering Merchant in archipelago center
Windswept Hills
Fast Travel Points:
- Bridge of the Twin Knights
- Desolate Church
- Fort Ruins
- Grassy Behemoth Hills
- Plateau of Beginnings
- Ravine Entrance
- Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance
- Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
- Small Settlement
Towers:
- Tower of the Rayne Syndicate
Bosses:
Merchants:
- Wandering Merchant and Pal Merchant in Small Settlement