How to get and use Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld

If you’re looking to deal a massive amount of damage in a short period of time in Palworld, then Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher might be your best bet for some real devastation.

This lumbering Pal is an even deadlier variant of the base Relaxaurus in Palworld. Extremely tall, tough to kill, and charged up with Electric-type attacks, Relaxaurus Lux is ready to fight anyone and anything that crosses its path. On the map, the powerful Pal is found in a Boss Dungeon at the Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon fast travel point, where you’ll have to get through a grueling fight to stay alive.

Lightning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re lucky enough to capture it during its boss fight, you’ll have one of the best creatures in the game at your disposal, along with its destructive Missile Launcher.

Crafting Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld, explained

Bringing the storm to your enemies’ doorstep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve completed the daunting task of capturing Relaxaurus Lux, you’ll still need to reach level 46 in the Technology Tree. Afterward, you’ll have to spend four Technology Points to unlock the recipe for use at a Pal Gear Workbench. This variant is also two levels higher than the base Relaxaurus Missile Launcher recipe but still costs the same amount of points.

When crafting Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher, the necessary resources are:

120 Refined Ingot

42 Polymer

120 Ingot

102 Paldium Fragments

This is clearly an intimidating amount of resources that will require a ton of time and effort to not only collect from various locations but also refine at base. It will, however, be worth it for most players who are focused on dominating their opponents through sheer firepower since Relaxaurus Lux’s Partner Skill is that destructive.

Using Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld, explained

To use Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher, explorers only have to place the Pal into their active party. After summoning this beast onto the field, they can hold down the Partner Skill button on their respective platform to activate Missile Party, which will cause them to hop onto the Pal’s back while two missile launchers appear on the creature’s shoulders.

When fired, these launchers will send a whole swarm of rockets toward any enemies in your sights, dealing massive damage and knocking over Pals in the process. This weapon is best used when you’re surrounded by multiple Pals since it allows you to survey the battle from a high vantage point while also clearing them out in droves with one barrage.