How to get and use Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher

Although they might look friendly and laid-back, the Relaxaurus is one of the deadliest creatures you can run into in Palworld.

Contrary to its name, this destructive Pal considers anything that moves its prey and will try to eat it at all costs. If you’ve managed to capture it for your team in Palworld, however, you can use this terrifying Pal for your own purposes, including battling enemies and other Pals with Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher.

Relaxaurus can be found near the Ascetic Falls and Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon fast travel points on the map and can be easily spotted due to their bright blue exterior and massive height. To easily defeat and capture this Pal, you’ll probably want some Electric-type Pals to counter its Water-type nature with ease.

Crafting Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher in Palworld, explained

Far from relaxing behavior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher, players will need to capture Relaxaurus, reach level 44 in their respective Technology Tree, and spend a whopping four Technology Points for the recipe. Since most of the unlocks near the bottom of the tree are late-game items, it makes sense that they require the most points to gain access to them.

As usual, players will need their Pal Gear Workshop ready to go on their base before finally setting off to collect the resources necessary to create this powerful weapon. The resources needed for Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher are:

100 Refined Ingots

35 Polymer

100 Ingots

85 Paldium Fragments

This weapon will cost plenty of resources and a ton of time to make, but if you’re searching for a Pal that can make short work of multiple enemies, an Alpha Pal, or a tough boss, Relaxaurus is the pick.

Using Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher in Palworld, explained

To use Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher, players must place a Relaxaurus in their active party and summon it. After holding down the button for the Pal’s Partner Skill, you’ll activate Hungry Missile, which has you jump onto the Pal’s back while two mounted missile launchers appear on its shoulders.

Similar to rocket artillery seen in the military, using the launcher sends a swarm of rockets into the sky for a few moments before they come crashing back down to Earth at your targets. They deal a ton of splash damage to enemies, making it a perfect tool against large amounts of foes in one area.