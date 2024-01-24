How to beat Quivern in Palworld and all rewards

There are plenty of boss battles to conquer in Palworld, but one of the earlier fights that may cause you trouble is against Quivern.

This Dragon-type Pal is huge and deals some seriously intense damage, so if you’re not properly prepared you’ll end up leaving this fight empty-handed, or even worse. Fortunately, with a few tips and the right preparation you can make this fight look easy.

How to beat Quivern in Palworld

Bring the right tools. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quivern can be one of the easiest boss fights in Palworld if you’re fully prepared for the battle. This Pal is particularly weak to Fire-type attacks, so the first step is preparing a scorching hot offense. You must bring Fire-type Pals to the battle and some of the best are Foxparks and Flambelle as you can get them early into your adventure and if you’ve been using them they’ll probably be around level 23 by the time you reach Quivern.

Having your own offensive tools is important too. Early in the game you can get a Fire Bow which is perfect for this fight when paired with Fire Arrows, but any ranged weapon will do. You just want something that will allow you to get distance from Quivern.

Another simple thing you can do to bolster your attack is build a Daedream necklace so you’ve got an extra fighter during the battle. The final thing to bring is Pal Spheres and to make catching this beast extra easy we suggest taking Giga Spheres.

How to fight Quivern in Palworld

Once in the battle, you should immediately summon one of your Fire Pals to attack. Sit back and fire with your ranged weapon using the pillars around the map to peek out from behind so they can be used as cover for incoming attacks.

Make sure you’re monitoring the health of your Pals. If one gets low, simply swap it out with another so it doesn’t feint and perhaps can regenerate enough health to do battle again later.

When Quiven’s health gets low it will be time to throw those Pal Spheres, but make sure you have commanded your Pals not to attack any longer so you don’t accidentally kill the beast. That should be all you need to catch Quivern and score its rewards.

Quivern rewards in Palworld

Who doesn’t like free loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll get three different items for catching Quivern in this fight along with a ton of XP to level up your Pals.