Palworld Elizabee: Location, skills, and how to catch

There are plenty of different creatures of all sizes and shapes in Palworld, but none of them are as regal as the queen of all bees, Elizabee.

Royal in nature and stature, this proud Pal is easy to spot due to her large wings, golden crown, and massive staff, but is a rare find among the many different Pals that roam the lands in Palworld. You’ll also have to battle your way through some tough areas to get to where she spawns, along with a collection of loyal Beegardes that will stand for their queen.

If you are looking to topple the monarchy and capture this powerful Pal, prepare well and get ready for a fight.

Elizabee’s type, work suitability, and more

Where to find Elizabee in Palworld

Hunting the queen requires some legwork. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Alpha Elizabee, head over to the marked coordinates of 32, -183 to locate the mineshaft she’s hiding in. The location, titled Devout’s Mineshaft, can be found just north of the Lake Center fast travel point, where a small torch will mark the entrance to the mine along with a small smattering of barrels and other miscellaneous wooden decorations.

Simply enter the cave and follow the single path until you reach a large opening, where Elizabee and a handful of her Beegardes are waiting. You’ll need to kite around the cave as they launch attacks at you—and trust us, this queen has a nasty sting.

The entrance to Elizabee’s cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch Elizabee in Palworld

This boss has 2,384 health, is level 31, and can be a tough battle to encounter—unless you have a few Fire-type Pals at your disposal. Elizabee is a Grass-type Pal, which means she’s weak to Fire attacks that will burn her health bar relatively quickly. Consider bringing a couple of Fire-type Pals such as Reptyro or Arsox to help blast her down from her throne.

Elizabee will, however, require a Giga Sphere to catch since she is so high level. Giga Spheres can be unlocked at level 20 and will need three Paldium Fragments, three Ingots, 10 Wood, and 10 Stone.

A new reign has begun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elizabee’s work suitability in Palworld

Once you’ve captured Elizabee, she is a worthwhile Pal to have at your base since she boasts a number of great work traits, such as level one Lumbering and level two in Planting, Handiwork, Medicine Production, and Gathering. If you’re willing to have a few Beegardes in your party, she also has a Partner Skill called Queen Bee Command, which boosts stats when you have more Beegardes in your team.