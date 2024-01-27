Grintale is a giant purple Pal that very closely resembles a certain cat from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland—which, before anyone gets any ideas, is public domain. The Cheshire Cat belongs to the people, and thanks to Palworld, it can belong to you too.

There are a couple of different ways you can get your hands on this Pal, but the easiest and quickest by far is locating and capturing the Grintale Alpha Pal boss, which you can easily do even before level 20. Here is how to find and catch Grintale in Palworld.

How to find Grintale in Palworld

That must be our guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Grintale in Palworld, you’ll need to head slightly northeast of the Plateau of Beginnings and take down an Alpha Pal version of the Pal. The hardest part of the battle is finding Grintale in the first place. At higher levels, you can chance upon this Pal anywhere in the wilds, and I’ve even gotten lucky and hatched a Grintale from a Large Common Egg before.

The easiest way, however, is to head to the Grintale boss battle, which you should be able to take on at level 17. You can find Grintale at map coordinates 355, -244, which is an arrow shot northeast of the Plateau of Beginnings. While you do need to cross over to a new island to reach Grintale, there is a natural shallow pathway that allows you to do so without needing a flying mount.

Not too far at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you approach map coordinates 355, -244, be on the lookout for a giant purple Tic Tac with a creepy smile—that is Grintale. This boss doesn’t have a Portal, so you might have to search around a little bit once you’re at the correct map location. Grintale doesn’t wander far, and its spawn point is in the middle of an open field, so you shouldn’t have any difficulty finding the Alpha Pal once you’re in the right spot.

How to catch Grintale

As mentioned before, the Grintale that is waiting for you is a level 17 Alpha Pal. Despite being an Alpha Pal, I’m fairly sure this is the lowest-level Grintale that you can find in the wild, so it’s still your best bet if you’re trying to catch one as early as possible.

Grintale is a Neutral-type Pal, which means that its weakness is Dark attacks. If you’re trying to catch Grintale well before level 17, I highly recommend bringing along a Killamari or a Daedream, which are some of the best combat Dark Pals that you can find at lower levels.

Good squid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While exploiting Grintale’s weaknesses to get it ready for capturing is important, the most important thing to remember is to bring along the right Spheres. To catch Grintale, you should have Mega Spheres at the very least, but I prefer to take Giga Spheres just to be sure. You can most likely catch Grintale in one or two tries with a Giga Sphere, whereas a Mega Sphere will likely need between five and 10 attempts.

You should get Grintale down to under 10 percent of its 1,700 HP before attempting to capture it, but make sure you don’t overdo it and accidentally kill the Alpha Pal. Once you’re nearing the 10 percent threshold, you should put your Pal back in its Sphere as you start attempting a capture. Pals love to last-hit bosses the second they escape from a Sphere. If this happens, you have to wait for an hour before Grintale respawns.