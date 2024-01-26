How to get and use Daedream’s Necklace in Palworld

Certain key items in Palworld will make your journey much easier, specifically if you craft the right Pal Gear and unlock special abilities for your Pals. One of the most useful items you can get is Daedream’s Necklace, which essentially gives you an extra Pal when you enter combat.

Using Daedream’s Necklace will allow a Daedream in your Palworld Party to accompany you outside its Pal Sphere without sending it out as your active Pal. It will passively float alongside you in the air and fire projectiles at enemies when you enter combat, giving you a free extra attack while allowing you to send out another Pal—making it a very abusable offensive strategy.

How to craft Daedream’s Necklace in Palworld

Daedream’s Necklace is unlocked once you reach level eight in Palworld’s Technology Tree, and you can obtain the crafting recipe using one Technology Point. You will need a Pal Gear Workbench—something you need for all Pal Gear—to craft the item using the necessary materials:

Five Leather

10 Fiber

10 Paldium Fragment

A simple task to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use the Daedream’s Necklace in Palworld

Once you have crafted Daedream’s Necklace, you just need to have a Daedream in your Party to passively take advantage of its Dream Chaser Partner Skill.

While a Daedream is in your Party, it will float alongside you in the overworld and attack any enemies you fight or become hostile towards you. It is a little buggy, meaning it won’t always attack when you do, and you also need to be careful when catching Pals because it will continue to attack any aggroed creature. I have had my Daedream kill plenty of Pals I was attempting to catch, so just keep that in mind.

Get yourself a squad ready to open fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also freely abuse this mechanic since Daedream’s Necklace is a key item and not something you need to equip. If you have more than one Daedream in your Party, all Daedream will appear in the overworld and attack alongside you. This can help you quickly clear certain bosses or give you some extra firepower when taking on stronger areas in the game with some hostile Pals and NPCs. Your Daedream is not affected by attacks in this state, however, so that is another bonus.

How to catch Daedream in Palworld

Daedream is a very easy Pal to find early in your Palworld experience. It is one of the most common nocturnal Pal spawns and can occasionally even appear during the day, depending on where you are looking.

You should have no trouble finding and training some strong Daedream. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest place to find them is right outside the starting area—the Plateau of Beginnings. They spawn frequently around that entire central landmass and are fairly low-leveled, making them easy to catch and train. Don’t forget there are plenty of other good Pal Gear options you can grind for, too, like the Jolthog Cryst Gloves or Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher.