How to find and catch Beakon in Palworld

Beakon is one of the most impressive flying mounts in Palworld, and it also comes with a solid selection of Work Suitabilities sure to make your base life easier. It’s a great Pal to have, which means you need to get to work finding and catching one.

Obtaining a Beakon is an instrumental task if you’re hoping to completely fill your Paldeck, and it’s also a pretty useful ally to have. Here’s how to find and catch yourself a Beakon in Palworld.

Beakon type, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more

Beakon is both an incredibly useful rideable mount and a great companion to have at your base thanks to its well-rounded set of skills, so here’s what you need to know about this Pal, including its element, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more.

Element: Electric

Electric Partner Skill: Thunderous “Can be ridden as a flying mount. Applies Electric damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.”

Thunderous Work Suitability: Transporting level three, Generating Electricity level two, and Gathering level one

Transporting level three, Generating Electricity level two, and Gathering level one Potential Drops: Electric Organ

Electric Organ Hunger: 7/10

7/10 Bio: “Some think it is a related species to Rangnahawk, but there is in fact no connection. Using its sharp beak, it descends onto its prey in a quick motion that resembles a bolt of lightning.”

It’s a pretty useful Pal type. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Beakon in Palworld

To find a Beakon in Palworld, you’re going to need to embark on an adventure toward the very northeast region of the Palpagos Islands map. This Pal can be found flying around the wild in the desert region of the world.

The Deep Sand Dunes Fast Travel point, which is located on the very eastern edge of the desert area, is a great spot to start looking for this Pal. From this point, you can see a couple flying around nearby for you to catch.

You can find this Pal all around one region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beakon also appears as an Alpha Pal you can fight in a huge rock cave near the coast of the island toward the middle of the map. You can find, fight, and catch this particular Beakon by visiting the Deep Bamboo Thicket Fast Travel point and heading south.

You can find this Alpha Pal inside a massive rocky cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final way you might be able to get yourself a Beakon is by finding a Large Electric Egg in the wild or breeding two Pals together to get one yourself. You aren’t guaranteed a Beakon if you hatch this egg type, but there is a one-in-four chance you’ll unlock one when it hatches.

How to catch Beakon in Palworld

Beakon is a pretty tough Pal to catch, especially because it’s generally up in the air flying as you try to catch it. To catch a Beakon, you’ll want to bring some Ground-type Pals to help you render it weaker and keep attacking it until you get its health down decently low enough to throw a Pal Sphere and catch it.

I caught my first Beakon using a Giga Sphere, and even with this decently powerful one, it still took a couple of tries and some good luck to actually catch one. If you come across a lower-level Beakon and luck is on your side, you might be able to use a lower-level Pal Sphere, but otherwise, you’re generally going to want to at least use a Giga Sphere to add this Pal to your Paldeck.