Best Ground Pals in Palworld

With mighty deserts and gigantic caves surrounding your every turn, you’d be right to believe there are some unbelievable Ground Pals in Palworld. Harnessing the power of earth, these Pals are fantastic on the field of battle—especially against Electric-types—and in the mines. Let’s go over the five strongest.

The best Ground-type Pals in Palworld, ranked

5) Surfent Terra

Pal Type: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Sand Swimmer

Sand Swimmer Work Suitability: Gathering Level One

Gathering Level One Possible Drops: Pal Fluids

Pal Fluids Food: 5/10

Surfent Terra is the only Fusion Pal on this list, and earns its place due to its Sand Swimmer ability. This mountable monster is capable of swimming through the land, making it efficient at moving from place-to-place across the several land-focused islands of Palworld.

This spiked sand serpent is a terrible base member, sporting a meagre Gathering Level One for Work Suitability. Instead, it is best used as a combat mount. Jumping on this thing’s back gives you a good health pool, solid movement speed, and access to a pool of strong Ground Attacks—such as Rock Lance and Sand Tornado. Its unique niche as a mountable Ground-type Pal—only shared by Eikthyrdeer Terra—is crucial for surviving endgame Electric encounters, like Orserk.

4. Menasting

Pal Type: Dark/Ground

Dark/Ground Partner Skill: Steel Scorpion

Steel Scorpion Work Suitability: Lumbering Two, Mining Three

Lumbering Two, Mining Three Possible Drops: Coal, Venom Glands

Coal, Venom Glands Food: 7/10

Menasting, the terrifying Scorpion Pal, is one of the best bruisers in the game, improving your Defense while it is out and boosting drops from Electric Pal kills. Unlike Surfent Terra, Menasting is far from useless on a base, sporting a Mining Suitability which matches some of the best miners in Palworld.

This poisonous brute is a perfect partner if you want to farm any Electric-type Pals—like Mossanda Lux—thanks to its relatively unique ability to make them drop more parts. While no replacement for a Hyper Shield, Menasting’s Defense boost is key to improving your survivability while it is out. And its good array of ranged Dark and Ground attacks can tear through foes while keeping it at a safe distance. This is a great Pal to keep on your team whenever you get into a fight.

3. Digtoise

Pal Type: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Drill Crusher

Drill Crusher Work Suitability: Mining Three

Mining Three Possible Drops: Ore, High Quality Pal Oil

Ore, High Quality Pal Oil Food: 5/10

Digtoise serves a Pal Trainer as basically the opposite of a Menasting—it’s very potent at Mining, both in and out of your party. This Pal is a staple member of any serious Ore farm thanks to it only having Mining Three, keeping it from distracting itself with transporting or other parts of a base. It even has a Partner Skill specifically designed to tear through nodes of rocks.

Digtoise is a fine battler, with good damage and access to some Water attacks like Aqua Burst. It is notable for having higher-than-average Defense for a Pal—about 20 percent higher. But, its home will always be in a farm—be it an Ore or Sulfur one—for its nearly unmatched mining abilities. It has very efficient Food for its size and Mining suitability, making it easy to care for—if your base is ready for them.

2. Warsect

Pal Type: Grass/Ground

Grass/Ground Partner Skill: Hard Armor

Hard Armor Work Suitability: Planting One, Handiwork One, Lumbering Three, Transporting Three

Planting One, Handiwork One, Lumbering Three, Transporting Three Possible Drops: Honey

Honey Food: 6/10

Warsect is among the best fighters in Palworld, sporting 20 percent larger health and Defense than a standard Pal. Its Hard Armor ability boosts your Defense and adds Fire damage to all attacks, making you absurdly efficient on the battlefield. And it’s even serviceable as a worker.

Few Pals in Palworld can boast as strong supportive abilities as Warsect. In a fight, this bug will make you feel like a god. It’s not exactly a bad fighter itself either—the Warsect’s unique attack in Giga Horn and strong attacks in Rock Lance and Solar Blast work well on nearly all battlefields. And if that wasn’t enough, it can transport and cut trees with the best of ’em.

Honestly, this Pal is so close to perfection, it’s sickening. But, one Pal is greater.

1. Anubis

Pal Type: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert

Guardian of the Desert Work Suitability: Handiwork Four, Transporting Two, Mining Three

Handiwork Four, Transporting Two, Mining Three Possible Drops: Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual

Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual Food: 7/10

Anubis is the strongest Ground-type Pal in Palworld, sporting very high damage, good bulk, and a skill which grants Ground damage to your attacks while it’s in combat. Out of combat, Anubis sports the highest possible Handiwork Suitability, Level Four, making it a huge boon in bases which produce massive numbers of items.

Anubis’s ability adds Ground damage to your attacks. While not as defensive as Warsect’s ability, the elemental damage will be stronger against Electric-type Pals. And it also gets the unique ability to sidestep attacks while out of its ball—racking up those cool points.

However, keeping it on your party can take away from its other major benefit—Handiwork Four. This is the best in the game, and no other Pal can boast the same Handiwork. As a result, for bases building piles upon piles of Cement or other long-term gear, breeding Anubises is a good idea.