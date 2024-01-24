How to get Large Pal Souls in Palworld

Your Palworld Pals are handy partners and workers to have around your base or fighting alongside you, so you’ll be happy to know you can boost their power levels significantly through the use of Pal Souls.

Recommended Videos

If you’re hunting for the maximum stat boost, you’ll need the Large Pal Soul, which is not as common as you might think. Here’s how to find and use Large Pal Souls in Palworld.

Where to get Large Pal Souls in Palworld

Defeat an Egyptian God? Seems easy to me. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

You can find and collect Large Pal Souls after defeating selected Alpha Pals in the world around you, but they’re far rarer than their Small and Medium counterparts. Your best bet is to head to the Twilight Dunes and take on Anubis, who has a chance at dropping a Large Pal Soul.

You won’t be able to fast-travel directly to the Twilight Dunes in Palworld so you’ll have to head to the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant or Investigator’s Fork, then head northeast. After that, you’ll need to be a little lucky to come across Anubis.

We’re certain there are other methods of collecting Large Pal Souls around the world but I’ve had the most luck after defeating Anubis who drops a Large Pal Soul quite regularly. Sure, the battle won’t be that easy, but with the right Pal setup and a decent weapon, you’ll be loading up on Large Pal Souls quickly.

What are Large Pal Souls used for in Palworld?

Boost your Pals’ stats to new heights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ve defeated a few Anubis (and maybe even captured one) and have a small stock of Large Pal Souls, so how do you use them and what do they do? To use Large Pal Souls you’ll need to visit your Statue of Power, where you can boost your Pal’s power levels.

Obviously, you’ll need a Statue of Power to actually use the Souls you find. You’ll need to be level eight and have one spare Ancient Technology Point to build it, as well as 100 Stone and 20 Paldium Fragments.

You’ll also need to enhance your Pal of choice using Small and Medium Pal Souls first, as you can’t immediately skip the earlier upgrade levels with a Large Pal Soul. However, if you’re looking to max out your Pal’s HP, attack, work speed, and other stats, it’s a worthy investment.

We’re sure there are plenty of other ways to collect Large Pal Souls to boost your favorite Pals, so stay tuned as we’ll keep you updated!