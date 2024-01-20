Category:
Palworld

How to get a Statue of Power in Palworld

Power up for your adventure.
Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jan 20, 2024 07:35 am
The Statue of Power in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

While exploring the vast lands of Palworld, there are many ways to build a stronger collection of Pals while also becoming an even stronger trainer—including a Statue of Power where you can level up yourself and your Pals.

The Statue of Power doesn’t take too many resources to make, and is a necessary item to level up your Palbox. It’s a great way to elevate your Pals to higher power levels and provide you with important boosts during your journey, but it will take some exploring and scavenging to earn these buffs. To get these upgrades for you and your Pals, prepare to go on the hunt for supplies.

How to unlock and build a Statue of Power in Palworld

The Statue of Power recipe in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to unlock the Statue of Power, you must reach level eight and spend one Ancient Technology Point to access to its recipe. Afterward, you’ll be able to build the statue at any base you’ve created across the world.

The recipe for Statues of Power requires a whopping 100 Stone and 20 Paldium Fragments. This might seem daunting at first, but if you have a few friends, you can collect this amount in a relatively short time. If you’re playing offline, you can find as much Stone as you need around your original spawn area, and you can usually find Paldium Fragments near the edges of rivers.

How to use the Statue of Power in Palworld

To use the Statue of Power, you must spend Limfunk Effigies to increase your individual power, while you need to spend Pal Souls to boost your Pals’ power levels. These statues can increase your Pals’ max HP, attack, defense stats, and their work speed, making it an essential tool to building an efficient base and having a strong partner out in the wild.

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.