Do resources respawn in Palworld?

Whether you’re building a base or crafting a weapon, you’re going to need plenty of resources in Palworld.

Anyone familiar with crafting in most games knows how crucial it is to find a deposit of resources close to wherever your crafting bench is. What’s even better is if a game has resource nodes that respawn—it just makes harvesting and crafting that much easier. Luckily for Palworld players, we have good news.

Do trees and stone respawn in Palworld?

If you cut a tree down and place your house near it, you might wake up to branches growing through your window the next morning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, resource nodes—like trees, stones, and Paldium rocks—will respawn after a short period of time. It takes roughly 24 hours of in-game time, so all you’ll need to do is simply wait or pass the time by sleeping in a bed located in your base before these objects respawn.

In my experience, even building a house or structure close to a tree won’t stop it from respawning. I cut down a tree, built my house next to it, and the next thing I knew, I had branches creeping through my window the next morning. Keep that in mind whenever you’re plotting the location of your dream home.

The fact these resources respawn means you can set up your workshop close to a collection of boulders and trees, and trust that you’ll never have to travel far. With all that saved time, you’ll be able to craft much faster without having to lug around Wood or Stone. Similarly, if you have Pals doing the heavy lifting for you, you’ll never have to worry about the resource nodes in your base becoming infinitely depleted while you’re out on your adventures.

This is good news if you don’t want to build structures like a Stone Pit or Logging Pit, which provide infinite resources as well. The only difference between harvesting from a standard resource node and one of these structures will be the down period you’ll need to wait while the node respawns.