How to use a shield in Palworld

Although there are plenty of ways to launch attacks in Palworld, one of the most understated items to acquire for your travels is a trusty Shield.

The Shield is an essential tool that can soak up damage in a fight, whether you’re defending your base from invading forces or battling a massive Pal in order to add them to your collection. There are also multiple types of shields as you level up your character, from the most basic shield in the early game to Mega, Giga, and Hyper Shields later on that will render you unbreakable during a skirmish.

The base Shield requires a small chunk of resources to create, but once you’ve equipped it on your person, you’ll feel its effects as soon as you jump into a fight. Ultimately, Shields can be the difference between a successful adventure into the wilderness or the walk of shame back to your fallen backpack.

Using a shield in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to use a Shield in Palworld, you must first build the item at your various Workbenches. The Common Shield, for example, requires 10 Paldium Fragments, 20 Wood, 20 Stone, and 10 Fiber before you can get to work at your Primitive Workbench.

After creating the item, you will automatically equip the Shield and be able to use it in battle. If you’re looking to equip the Shield like a regular weapon, however, you might be surprised to see that it isn’t like a traditional shield. Instead, it works more like an energy shield that automatically blocks any incoming damage from Pals and other foes.

If your Shield is depleted during a fight, don’t worry about needing to find resources and heading back to your base to return it to full durability. You only have to avoid taking any damage for a short amount of time before it begins to repair itself.