How to get Venom Glands in Palworld

Palworld is about more than just catching all Pals since your journey to that point will also be filled with various attractions. During this adventure, you’ll need to get familiar with crafting and all the materials in the game, including Venom Glands.

My introduction to Venom Glands in Palworld was through the crafting recipes in the game. I noticed that it was a crafting item I would need soon while browsing through the Pal Gear Workbench. When it was finally time for me to get Venom Glands, I packed my hunting gear, as I was also looking forward to visiting some tower locations in Palworld.

Where to find Venom Glands in Palworld

Squidward had all this venom laying around? Screenshot by Dot Esports Daedream is also a great source for Venom Glands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Venom Glands in Palworld, you’ll need to find and defeat Daedream or Killamari. There are likely to be more Pals that can drop Venom Glands in Palworld, but Daedream and Killamari look to be the best Venom Gland sources in Palworld’s early game stages.

I’ve relied on Killamaris for my Venom Glands so far in my playthrough, and I’ve encountered most of them inside caves.

As you discover more Pals, you can check your Paldeck for a list of materials that they may drop.

Where to use Venom Glands in Palworld

If you’re a couple of hours deep into Palworld, you might have gathered some Venom Glands without even noticing. In that case, you’ll want to know how you can use Venom Glands since the crafting item’s impact can be felt in the wild after putting it to use.

You can use Venom Glands to make Poison Arrows and Poison Bows in the first stages of Palworld. I expect to find more uses to this crafting item as I progress through my save, but for the time being, I will continue to enjoy my poisonous weaponry.