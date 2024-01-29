How to beat Katress in Palworld and all rewards

Katress is one of the many Alpha Pal fights you can take on in Palworld. The “Phantasmal Feline” is located on the eastern side of the map and is quite a formidable opponent, especially if you don’t have the right strategy before entering its dungeon.

Recommended Videos

As with any Alpha fight in Palworld, Katress has increased health and a lower capture rate than its regular form out in the world. This makes both defeating and catching Katress difficult. But if you use my tips and tricks below, you’ll have the Pal in your party before you know it.

Alpha Katress location in Palworld

Before you can fight Katress in Palworld, you need to know where the Alpha fight with it is located. You can find Alpha Katress’ dungeon on Marsh Island, which is found on the eastern side of your map. For reference, it’s northeast of Rayne Syndicate Tower and directly north of where you start on the island. You can see a map screenshot of Katress’ location below:

The location of Alpha Katress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Defeating Katress in Palworld

For starters, Katress is a Dark-type Pal, meaning it is weak to Dragon-types and strong against Neutral-types. As such, I recommend bringing along at least a couple of Dragon-types in your party or some Pals with Dragon-type moves so you can always deal super-effective damage against Katress. Alpha Katress is Level 23, so make sure whatever Pals you bring are roughly around that level.

Some early-mid-game Dragon-types you can bring are:

Vanwyrm

Relaxurus

Chillet

Dinossum

Azurobe

You can also hunt for Skill Fruit Trees and teach other Pals some Dragon-type attacks to get them ready for Katress. In addition to getting your party set, you want to ensure you equip your character with the right weapons. I suggest using either a Crossbow or some type of gun to deal damage to Alpha Katress. Weapons like the spear and Three-Shot Bow won’t deal much damage to the boss. Finally, make sure you bring at least Mega Spheres with you to catch the boss. Giga Spheres have a much better capture rate for Alphas, though.

Once you feel you and your party are ready, head to the dungeon and start the fight with Alpha Katress. You want to throw out your first Pal as soon as possible and command it to attack aggressively. This takes Katress’ focus off of you and onto your Pal in the field. As long as your Pal has Dragon-type moves and isn’t a Neutral-type, they should deal significant damage to the Alpha. While this is happening, you need to be shooting your weapon from a safe distance.

Elphidran dealing damage to Alpha Katress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If Katress decides to start being aggressive toward you, simply back away and wait for your Pal to damage it again. Staying alive is your top priority in the fight. If you see your Pal in the field is starting to get low on HP, swap it out for another. Pals regenerate HP while in their sphere, so by swapping them out, you keep them healthy.

After you and your Pals whittle Katress’ HP down enough, command your Pals to stop attacking and start throwing spheres at the Alpha. With enough luck, you’ll capture Katress and add it to your party.

All Alpha Katress rewards

The drops from beating Alpha Katress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Katress is either captured or defeated, you can earn the following rewards:

Ancient Civilization Parts

Katress Pelt

Precious Pelt

Leather

The rewards are always a mixture of those items, with Katress Pelt being a guaranteed drop the first time you encounter Alpha Katress.