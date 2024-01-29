How to get Legendary Pal Metal Helmet Schematic in Palworld

Palworld’s dangers get increasingly difficult to counter as you progress in the game, but thanks to protective items like the Legendary Pal Metal Helmet, you can tackle the odds. Here’s how you can get the level four schematic for the Pal Metal Helm in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Legendary Pal Metal Helmet Schematic in Palworld

To get the Pal Metal Helmet Schematic Four in Palworld, you must defeat a Level 50 Alpha Frostallion, stationed in the snowy biome of Palpagos Island. Here’s a marker (coordinates: -354, 499) for your reference.

Alpha Frostallion location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach Frostallion faster, you can use the Land of Absolute Zero or Pristine Snow Field Fast Travel points—if you have them unlocked.

Like all Alpha Pals in Palworld, Frostallion isn’t an easy creature to tame. It’s an Ice type Pal and is weak against Fire Pals, so make sure you build your fight club around this fact. If you’ve already caught beasts like Ragnahawk, Jormuntide Ignis, or Blazamut, these will make the best Pals in your fight against Frostallion. Make sure you are equipped with cold resistant armor before you visit its habitat, and bring a powerful ranged weapon like a Rocket Launcher or Assault Rifle.

The icy unicorn will drop the thing you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might need to defeat or capture Frostallion a few times or more to get the Legendary Pal Metal Helm Schematic. If you don’t get the schematic on your first try, don’t worry, as Frostallion will spawn again in the same spot after an hour. You can fight and defeat it again for a chance.

How to craft the Legendary Pal Metal Helmet in Palworld

With the schematic in your inventory, you can now craft the Legendary Pal Metal Helmet in Palworld at the Production Assembly Line II. You need the following ingredients for the helmet:

Defeating Frostallion should drop a significant amount of the required items for the helmet, so even if you don’t get the schematic, you can still farm crucial items for the full recipe.