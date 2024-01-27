Category:
How to get Legendary Handgun Schematic in Palworld

You'll be fighting an annoying flying electric Pal over and over again.
Published: Jan 27, 2024 08:24 am
pal holding big gun in palworld
Image via pocketpair

What’s better than playing Pokémon with guns? Pokémon with legendary guns, that’s what! Time to make that dream a reality. It’ll take a bit of work, but with enough dedication, you too can be the proud owner of a Legendary Handgun in Palworld.

Palworld: How to get the Legendary Handgun Schematic

Alpha Beakon Location in Palworld
Just south of the Deep Bamboo Thicket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most good items in Palworld, you have to build it yourself—but you’ll need a schematic first. The Legendary Handgun Schematic drops from Alpha Beakon. You can find one hanging around south of the Deep Bamboo Thicket fast travel point

Although Beakon is a flying bird-like Pal, this Alpha Beakon likes to stay low to the ground inside his dome-like hiding place. After you defeat or capture Alpha Beakon, there’s a chance you’ll get the Legendary Handgun Schematic.

How to defeat Alpha Beakon and get the Legendary Handgun Schematic in Palworld

Alpha Beakon location in Palworld
Alpha Beakon likes its dome structure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are around level 30 or lower, Beakon will be a pain to fight. It isn’t too powerful, but its attacks are annoying. I recommend you fight it at level 35 or higher, but I managed to beat it at around level 30 after a few attempts.

What makes Beakon particularly annoying is that it knows that killing you will end the fight. So, instead of fighting your Pals, Beakon will gladly target you with its attacks. It has two particularly nasty Lightning attacks. One sends out a massive thunder beam, which is easy to dodge but hits pretty hard. The other is a cluster of smaller Lightning balls. You can dodge these by squeezing between them as they travel toward you, but because there are lots of projectiles, you might get hit. Worst of all, they can stun you and make you take more damage from other attacks.

Player is shooting Alpha Beakon in Palworld
Alpha Beakon Fight in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend you bring a bunch of Ground Pals, because Beakon is a Lightning-type Pal and is weak to a good Ground attack. I also recommend you bring a Handgun to assist your Pals. Just make sure to keep your distance. Like I said before, Beakon really likes to ignore your Pals and attack you directly.

Hopefully you’ll have better luck than me and get the schematic on your first go; it took me six or seven attempts to get it. If not, you can retry the fight after an hour. 

How to craft the Legendary Handgun Schematic in Palworld

You’ll need a lot of High-Quality Pal Oil to make this gun. Make sure you have a powered-up Weapon Assembly Line. To craft the Legendary Handgun using your schematic, you need the following:

The Legendary Handgun is worth it, as it does a ton of damage (625) and only uses regular Handgun ammo, which is super-easy to make. That’s all there is to it—fingers crossed you won’t have to fight the annoying bird so many times. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.

