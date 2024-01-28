The Legendary Old Bow is a phenomenal option for Palworld players who like the aesthetic of a rudimentary bow and arrow, but still want to be able to keep up with higher-level Pals and weapons.

The Legendary Old Bow cannot be crafted by conventional Technology Tree means—you need to get your hands on a Schematic to acquire this weapon. While the drop rate for the Legendary Old Bow Schematic is certainly low, patience will inevitably be rewarded so long as you’re looking in the right place.

Here is how to get the Legendary Old Bow Schematic in Palworld.

Palworld’s Old Bow Schematic Four explained

At long last. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The item you’re technically after is called the Old Bow Schematic Four, however, this item is used to craft the Legendary Old Bow. As far as I’m aware, there is only one possible location in Palworld to get the Legendary Old Bow Schematic. It isn’t a guaranteed drop, so you may have to do some grinding.

Where to get the Legendary Old Bow Schematic in Palworld

The Legendary Old Bow Schematic is dropped by the Kingpaca Alpha Pal boss near the Small Settlement village. The Kingpaca is a level 23 Neutral-type, which means it is weak against Dark-type attacks. If you’re trying to take this boss on before you’re close to its level, you definitely should bring a Killmari, Daedream, or Tombat to deal as much damage as possible.

The exact map coordinates you need to head to are 49, -460. Once you’re there, you really can’t miss the Kingpaca—it’s huge, and it spawns in a wide-open clearing. There are two smaller Melpacas that automatically aggro when you attack the boss, and I recommend dealing with them first to avoid soaking up unnecessary damage during the boss battle.

You can’t miss the Alpha Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It does not matter whether you capture or kill Kingpaca—both methods of winning the fight have a chance of dropping the Old Bow Schematic 4. With that said…your chances are not very high.

What is the Legendary Old Bow Schematic’s drop rate?

Unless I am just superbly unlucky, I would put the Schematic’s drop rate at around five percent. I wanted to get my hands on the Legendary Old Bow, partly for due diligence and partly for personal preference, and I probably killed Kingpaca 20 times before it happened.

Kingpaca respawns every 30 minutes, so statistically, you’re looking at about 10 hours of grinding to get the Legendary Old Bow. You should make sure you have another task to see to in between respawns, cause you’re going to be at this for a while.

20th time is the charm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of course, it’s always possible you will be blessed by the RNG gods and will get the Legendary Old Bow Schematic on your first or second Kingpaca kill, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Legendary Old Bow stats and resources

Once you have the Old Bow Schematic Four in your inventory, you can craft this weapon at any Primitive Workbench or better. The resources required to do so are:

202 Wood

33 Stone

100 Fiber

10 Ancient Civilization Parts.

I don’t care, I love it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Legendary Old Bow itself deals 247 damage per arrow, which makes it better than a Crossbow, but not by much. The Crossbow deals 280 damage per arrow but fires much slower than the Old Bow. The weapon isn’t great, but if you ask me, the aesthetic of a classic bow is worth the trade-off. Just make sure you’re also carrying a gun of some kind in your inventory, and you can get away with using the Legendary Old Bow as your day-to-day weapon.