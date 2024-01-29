Category:
How to get Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic in Palworld

Add another strong armor type to your inventory.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Jan 29, 2024 01:58 pm
Lyleen Noct in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld’s icy region is a nightmare to explore without the right temperature-defying armor like the Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor. If you’re wondering how to get the level four schematic for it, this guide is all you need. 

How to get the Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor in Palworld

To get the Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic four in Palworld, you have to defeat a level 49 Alpha Lyleen Noct, located in the icy region of the Palpagos Island. It spawns inside the Iceberg Mineshaft cave. Here’s a marker (coordinate: -163, 339) for your reference:

Alpha Lyleen Noct location in Palworld
Alpha Lyleen Noct location. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie

The nearest Fast Travel point to its location is the Unthawable Lake; make use of it if you have that unlocked. 

The drop rate of the schematic is random, so you may not get it the first time you defeat the Lyleen Noct. Upon defeat, the Alpha Pal disappears, but reappears after an hour, so you can return to the same spot and try your luck again.

Player approaching Alpha Lyleen Noct in Palworld
Get the armor you deserve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lyleen Noct is a Dark and Ice-type Pal. While a Dragon Pal may seem like a good fit against Lyleen Noct, I suggest taking a strong Fire Pal in your party. Lyleen Noct can defend Dragon moves thanks to its Ice element, so a Fire Pal should help you seal the deal if the Ice Alpha manages to dodge your dragons. While you’re building a good fight party, make sure to add some potent ranged weapons and appropriate cold-resistant armor to your loadout, too.

How to craft Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor in Palworld

Once you have the schematic, you can craft the Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor in Palworld at the Production Assembly Line II. Thanks to its legendary status, you’ll need a huge amount of ingredients, though. Make sure to have enough Ice Organs, Leather, High Quality Cloth, Refined Ingot, and Ancient Civilization Parts to be able to craft the armor. 

Palworld
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com