How to breed Blazehowl Noct in Palworld

Blazehowl Noct is one of the best-designed Pals in Palworld. If you’re looking to hatch one from an egg, you need to know how to breed Blazehowl Noct.

If you get lucky in Palworld, you can hatch Blazehowl Noct from a Huge Scorching Egg, but you’ll be left relying on RNG to find the specific egg you want and then have to hope RNG is again on your side when hatching.

For a more guaranteed method, you can use a Breeding Pen to get an egg that is guaranteed to hatch into Blazehowl Noct. We have the details you need for the exact method.

How to get Blazehowl Noct egg in Palworld

To hatch Blazehowl Noct from an egg in Palworld, there are only two breeding pairs you can use, and one of these is using two Blazehowl Nocts of opposite genders. The Blazehowl Noct breeding combinations in Palworld are:

Blazehowl and Felbat

and Blazehowl Noct and Blazehowl Noct

The first breeding method is the easiest for players to complete as it doesn’t require already having a Blazehowl Noct to breed with. Instead, use a standard Blazehowl and a Felbat. The two Pals need to be opposite genders but it doesn’t matter which way round that is.

If you need a Blazehowl for breeding, they can be found in abundance around the volcano biome. However, there is only one known location where you can catch a Felbat and must capture the Level 23 Alpha Boss.

Let’s get steamy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can breed two Blazehowl Nocts of opposite genders together to receive a Blazehowl Noct egg. Of course, this requires already having at least two Blazehowl Nocts in your collection, but they can be found at night across the volcano biome.

As usual, when it comes to breeding in Palworld, make sure you have plenty of Cake for breeding and have an Egg Incubator ready to go—and remember there are ways to speed up the Egg Incubation so you get your new Pal quicker.