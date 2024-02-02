Category:
Palworld

Best Blazehowl breeding combinations in Palworld

This Pal can help you unlock some pretty rare ones.
Kacee Fay
Feb 2, 2024
The player kneeling by their Blazehowl.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fiery Blazehowl is a massive and imposing land mount in Palworld. This is a great Pal to have on its own, but it’s also an incredible ally if you’re looking for some great breeding combinations to try out.

The right breeding combination using a Blazehowl can help you unlock some of the rarest Pals in all of Palworld, so here are the best Blazehowl breeding combinations you can use.

Best Pals to breed Blazehowl with in Palworld

Blazehowl's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using a Blazehowl in combination with various other kinds of Pals, you can get some of the toughest Pals you’ll probably struggle to find otherwise. Here are all of the best Pal breeding combinations for Blazehowl in Palworld and what offspring they help you unlock.

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
BlazehowlMossandaAnubis
BlazehowlRibunnyFelbat
BlazehowlNitewingAnubis
BlazehowlGumossFenglope
BlazehowlUnivoltKatress
BlazehowlSurfentBushi
BlazehowlSweeFelbat
BlazehowlTanzeeFenglope
BlazehowlRobinquillBroncherry
BlazehowlDaedreamFenglope

The breeding process in Palworld has quite a few steps to it, but once you master them, it becomes a very easy operation. To make any of these Blazehowl breeding combinations, you first need to follow these steps.

  • Progress until you reach Technology Tree level 19, which is when you can unlock the Breeding Farm.
    • The Breeding Farm costs two Technology Points and can be crafted with 100 Wood, 50 Fiber, and 20 Stone.
  • Cook a Cake to place in the box located at the front of the Breeding Farm.
    • A Cake can be made using five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.
  • Assign two Pals from the previous list to the Breeding Farm.
    • You have to use one male and one female Pal for breeding to work.
The player looking at the Breeding Farm.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve done all this, the two Pals you select will commence breeding whichever offspring you’re after. There isn’t an exact timer to let you know how long this will take, but you can look at the “Breeding…” marker to see roughly how close they are to being done.

When the breeding is done, pick up your egg and place it in an Egg Incubator. As soon as it hatches, you’ll have a new Pal available in the Palbox at your base and a new Paldeck page to look at if this was your first time unlocking that Pal.

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.