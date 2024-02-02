Best Blazehowl breeding combinations in Palworld

The fiery Blazehowl is a massive and imposing land mount in Palworld. This is a great Pal to have on its own, but it’s also an incredible ally if you’re looking for some great breeding combinations to try out.

The right breeding combination using a Blazehowl can help you unlock some of the rarest Pals in all of Palworld, so here are the best Blazehowl breeding combinations you can use.

Best Pals to breed Blazehowl with in Palworld

This Pal is a pretty useful one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using a Blazehowl in combination with various other kinds of Pals, you can get some of the toughest Pals you’ll probably struggle to find otherwise. Here are all of the best Pal breeding combinations for Blazehowl in Palworld and what offspring they help you unlock.

Parent one Parent two Offspring Blazehowl Mossanda Anubis Blazehowl Ribunny Felbat Blazehowl Nitewing Anubis Blazehowl Gumoss Fenglope Blazehowl Univolt Katress Blazehowl Surfent Bushi Blazehowl Swee Felbat Blazehowl Tanzee Fenglope Blazehowl Robinquill Broncherry Blazehowl Daedream Fenglope

The breeding process in Palworld has quite a few steps to it, but once you master them, it becomes a very easy operation. To make any of these Blazehowl breeding combinations, you first need to follow these steps.

Progress until you reach Technology Tree level 19, which is when you can unlock the Breeding Farm. The Breeding Farm costs two Technology Points and can be crafted with 100 Wood, 50 Fiber, and 20 Stone.

Cook a Cake to place in the box located at the front of the Breeding Farm. A Cake can be made using five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.

to place in the box located at the front of the Breeding Farm. Assign two Pals from the previous list to the Breeding Farm. You have to use one male and one female Pal for breeding to work.

from the previous list to the Breeding Farm.

The Breeding Farm is a great tool for unlocking new Pals with ease. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve done all this, the two Pals you select will commence breeding whichever offspring you’re after. There isn’t an exact timer to let you know how long this will take, but you can look at the “Breeding…” marker to see roughly how close they are to being done.

When the breeding is done, pick up your egg and place it in an Egg Incubator. As soon as it hatches, you’ll have a new Pal available in the Palbox at your base and a new Paldeck page to look at if this was your first time unlocking that Pal.