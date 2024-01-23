Where to find Huge Damp Egg in Palworld

Egg Incubation is one of the most exciting parts of Palworld, but if you aren’t searching for eggs in the right places, it can feel like something you’re missing out on entirely.

In Palworld, an egg’s type (Rocky, Frozen, Scorching, etc.) determines what Element Type will come from an egg, while its size (Normal, Large, or Huge) determines the rarity of the Pal you’ll hatch. Huge Damp Eggs, as you can probably guess, have the potential to hatch some of the best Water Pals in the game.

How to get Huge Damp Eggs in Palworld

The best map location to hunt for a Huge Damp Egg is near the Cold Shore, a Fast Travel point that is found far north of the Plateau of Beginnings. To reach the Cold Shore, you will need to first cross the bridge on the northern edge of this starting island, which will lead you to a midpoint between the starting island and the Cold Shore. Keep traveling north, and you will see another island separated by a large expanse of ocean. Across that ocean is the Cold Shore. I suggest a flying mount, however, if you have a Killamari, you can cross this expanse by sliding off the cliff before gliding—the momentum from your slide is transferred into your glide.

Eggs are based on RNG in Palworld—on the island that hosts the Plateau of Beginnings, there are set spawn points for eggs, and those spawn points seem to be able to produce any type of Normal or Large Egg. However, there does seem to be a slight bias that makes eggs slightly more likely to spawn in a setting that lines up with their Element. And there are definitely places more biased to producing certain types of Eggs. Cold Shore is one of them.

A trek for the ages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The image above shows the path I used to reach the Cold Shore, partly to avoid spoiling the fun of exploration, and partly to help give you an idea of the quickest path. If you want to see more, we do have the full Palworld map available.

Cold Shore egg locations

Once you’ve reached the Cold Shore and unlocked the Fast Travel point, scour the southern end of the island in a horse-shoe shape. The cliffs and shores throughout this portion of the island are riddled with eggs, and unlike the starting island, only Frozen and Damp Eggs spawn here, so the odds of finding a Huge Damp Egg are greatly increased.

Find your Huge Eggs here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With that said, it’s still an odds game, and there is no secret trick to increase the likelihood of finding a Huge Egg as opposed to a Large one. The best you can do is find a biome that only produces your desired egg type, and then find a location with plentiful egg spawns on that biome (such as the Cold Shore).

Eggs respawn every couple of in-game days, so if you complete a search of the Cold Shore without finding what you’re after, try again after a few nights. You may need some patience and commitment, but finding a Huge Damp Egg is inevitable if you keep at it.

A bit too cold. Screenshot by Dot Esports Not quite big enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Huge Damp Egg incubation time in Palworld

The incubation times for Huge Eggs (all eggs, in fact) varies greatly depending on what difficulty you’re playing on. Playing Palworld on easy means eggs will hatch in only a couple of minutes, while hard requires three real-world days for a Huge Egg to hatch. The default time required (Normal difficulty) is two hours, but that time can be cut in half by making sure your Huge Damp Egg is being incubated in the correct temperature conditions.

We have a comprehensive guide up on how to incubate eggs faster, but the quick version of things to be aware of are simple temperature and game difficulty. Another nice thing to know: You can change egg incubation times independently of other difficulty settings using your World Settings menu. If you like the combat challenge that Hard brings but don’t want to wait three business days for an egg to hatch, that can be arranged.