How to find and catch Incineram in Palworld

Palworld has plenty of strong fiery Pals, but one of the coolest and most popular is Incineram. This two-legged horned creature is a very powerful ally and something you’ll definitely want to catch during your adventures.

To help you out on your catching quest, we’ve got a full rundown on what Incineram can do, where it can be found, and how you can catch it with ease.

Incineram type, work suitability, and more

A fiery companion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Incinerma is a great Fire-type Pal, and is definitely better suited to dominating in battle than helping out at your home. Still, there are a few areas in which the Pal is effective on the homefront, including Transporting and Handiwork.

Element: Fire, Dark

Fire, Dark Partner Skill: When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw

When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw Work Suitability: Kindling level one, Handiwork level two, Mining level one, Transporting level two

Kindling level one, Handiwork level two, Mining level one, Transporting level two Possible Drops: Horn, Leather

Horn, Leather Paldeck Description: In the dark of night, this Pal snatches prey to bring back to its territory. What happens to those poor souls afterwards isn’t too hard to imagine.

Where to find Incineram in Palworld

Make sure you’re ready for the heat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Incineram can be found along the coast of the Volcano Island in the southwest corner of the map. You will need to have fire-resistant armor to travel this land, so make sure you’ve got some before heading out to catch Incineram.

As you can see from the image above, this Pal is found all along the coast, so simply march along the beach and eventually you’ll confront one, but be ready to battle.

How to catch Incineram in Palworld

You must bring Pal Spheres at least better than the original Spheres to catch Incineram. Any above-the-starter ones will work, but the better the Sphere the more your chance of catching is increased. With these in hand, take a Water-type Pal to the battle so it can easily weaken Incineram and prime the Pal for capture.

When encountered in the wild, Incineram is usually in the low 30s so be sure your Pals are ready to take on a challenge of this level. If you’ve already got your hands on one or two Water-type Pals close to level 30 (or even higher) then you should be fine.