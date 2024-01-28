How to breed Gobfin Ignis in Palworld

If you’re around level 20 in Palworld and just unlocked the Breeding Farm, you should start experimenting with Pal breeding. Not only can breeding give you stronger Pals early, but you can also get familiar Pals with different elements. Gobfin Ignis is one such Pal, and I’ll show you how to breed it.

How to breed a Gobfin Ignis egg in Palworld

Fire shark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get a Gobfin Ignis in Palworld by breeding a regular Water-type Gobfin with a Rooby. As long as you are level 20 or higher, you should have no problems catching these Pals. Even better, both are located in the central grassy area, so you don’t even have to worry about flying to different islands.

Bear in mind that you can also wait until level 30 to catch Gobfin Ignis on the western coast of Mount Obsidian (Volcano Island). They’re fairly rare, but I was able to find a Gobfin Ignis just north of the Beach of Everlasting Summer fast travel point. If you don’t want to wait until level 30 to catch this Pal, breeding is the way to go.

Gobfins hang out at their own fast travel point. Image via mapgenie.io/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

You can catch a regular Gobfin at Gobfin’s Turf fast travel location (imagine that). Gobfins are around level 20, so they shouldn’t pose much of a problem. I caught a bunch with my Metal Spear, but if you want to bring a Pal along, any Electric Pal will do.

Find Rooby around this area. Image via mapgenie.io/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Getting a Rooby is even easier. You can find them around the area south of the Seabreeze Archipelago Church fast travel point. They usually roam at night and are only level 5, so be careful not to kill them when you weaken them.

Take both Pals to your Breeding Farm, give them some space, and you’ll soon be the proud owner of a red Gobfin Ignis egg. Put it in the Egg Incubator to hatch it.

Gobfin Ignis type, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more

While a regular Gobfin is a Water Pal, Gobfin Ignis is a Fire Pal. It’s decent at Kindling and can also help out with Handiwork and Transporting. It can also increase your own attack power.

Element : Fire

: Fire Partner Skill : Angry Shark When activated, attacks the targeted enemy with powerful Spirit Fire. While in team, increases the player’s attack power.

: Angry Shark Work Suitability : Kindling level two, Handiwork level one, and Transporting level one

: Kindling level two, Handiwork level one, and Transporting level one Potential Drops : Flame Organ

: Flame Organ Hunger : 3/10

: 3/10 Bio: “Once upon a time, it was a giant and powerful aquatic Pal. However, with the dwindling availability of food, it ventured onto land. As a consequence of burning many calories to walk, it astonishingly awakened its power to control fire”.

That’s all there is to it. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.