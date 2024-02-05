Jormuntide is already the single best Watering Pal in all of Palworld, but why stop there? There are dozens of new Pals you can unlock by breeding with Jormuntide, and those Pals range from the likes of Mozzarina and Melpaca to Menasting and Anubis.

Recommended Videos

Throwing a Jormuntide in your Breeding Farm can lead to pretty much anything, so not all outcomes are ideal. To get the best results, make sure you take a look at the best Jormuntide breeding combinations in Palworld.

How breeding combinations work in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before jumping into specific Jormuntide pairings, it is important you know the rules of breeding in Palworld. In terms of what Pal will hatch from an egg, there are only two governing rules:

Pal A + Pal A = Pal A Two parents of the same type will always produce a third of that Pal.

Pal A + Pal B = Pal C This is the weird one. Breeding two different Pals will always have a fixed result, however, that result will rarely make any sense.



The second rule is what can end up leading to tons of wasted time as you try to find rhyme, reason, or patterns behind combinations. Pyrin Noct and Mozzarina will give you an Anubis egg when paired together in the breeding pen. It feels random, and no amount of logical thinking can lead you to estimate the result correctly.

Because of this, you can’t make logical assumptions when breeding Jormuntide. There are only two ways you can figure out what Jormuntide can produce: test each combo or save time by checking a list of the best Jormuntide pairings in Palworld.

Best Pals to breed with Jormuntide in Palworld

How else would you carry it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jormuntide is one of the higher-level and rarer Pals in Palworld, so it’s a little surprising most pairings with Jormuntide lead to extremely common offspring. There are really only a select few pairings that are worthwhile. Those are:

Parent one Parent two Offspring Jormuntide Grizzbolt Menasting Jormuntide Lyleen Noct Menasting Jormuntide Helzephyr Menasting Jormuntide Beakon Menasting Jormuntide Shadowbeak Helzephyr Jormuntide Paladius Helzephyr Jormuntide Necromus Helzephyr Jormuntide Jetragon Helzephyr

Oddly enough, no Jormuntide combination can produce a Jormuntide Ignis. However, there is a breeding path using Jormuntide that leads to bigger and better things: Astegon. All you need to get started is a Suzaku, which isn’t too difficult to breed.

Parent one Parent two Offspring Jormuntide Suzaku Suzaku Aqua Jormuntide Suzaku Aqua Astegon

Science rules. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you ask me, this combination of Jormuntide and Suzaku Aqua is the single best breeding outcome that uses Jormuntide as a parent, especially because Astegon is tricky to get from breeding. You can get Anubis by breeding Jormuntide with either a Dinossom, Digtoise, or Kitsun, however, Anubis is easy enough to get with lower-tier Pals that I wouldn’t really consider these pairings any of Jormuntide’s best.