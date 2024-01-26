How to breed Grizzbolt in Palworld

Grizzbolt is an impressive Pal and one of the big creatures you meet early in the game. I have to admit I even tried to catch it during my battle with Zoe in the first tower, even though I couldn’t. But fortunately for me and you, we can breed Grizzbolt.

How to get a Grizzbolt egg in Palworld

To get a Grizzbolt egg in Palworld, breed a Rayhound with a Mossanda. This pair always results in a Huge Electric Egg with a Grizzbolt inside, as long as you have a male and a female, and there’s a Cake in the Breeding Farm’s chest. Unfortunately, no other couples will give you a Grizzbolt egg except, well, two Grizzbolt.

You can find Mossanda in the forest at coordinates 236, -117, and Rayhound southwest of the Desert at 339, 196. Both are common and not too hard to catch around level 40, so I recommend you catch it instead of breeding them as well.

After you get your Grizzbolt egg, make sure to either keep it cool or warm, or adjust your world settings to speed up the incubation. Once hatched, your new Grizzbolt goes to your Palbox.

Now with Grizzbolt registered in your Paldeck, you can unlock and craft Grizzbolt’s Minigun if you unlock it at level 40 in your Technology Tree. It will cost you 50 Refined Ingots, 20 Polymers, 10 High Quality Pal Oil, and 75 Paldium Fragments and must be made on a Pal Gear Workbench. Riding your Grizzbolt lets you use its powerful Minigun.

Grizzbolt isn’t known for its Work Suitabilities, so it’s better for fighting than for helping out around the base. There are other Pals, like Relaxaurus Lux and Vanwyrm, that are good at Electricity and Transporting too, and they’re much easier to get.

Full Grizzbolt stats in Palworld