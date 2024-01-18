How to get Leather in Palworld

Gathering Leather in Palworld requires patience and dedicated farming. It’s a material common in many mid-game crafting recipes, similar to Ingots. However, unlike Ingots, which your Pals can gather for you, Leather is exclusively obtained through capturing or defeating Pals. The best Pal to farm depends on your other needs.

Best way to farm Leather in Palworld

Foxparks is easy prey. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Palworld, the quickest method to farm Leather is by defeating low-level Pals that drop it. This approach is efficient as it reduces the time spent on each kill and spares your Pal Spheres for other captures. While numerous early and mid-game Pals exclusively drop Leather, it’s smarter to target Pals that yield Leather alongside other valuable crafting items like Flame Organ, Wool, and Bones. To streamline your farming process based on your crafting requirements, here’s a curated list of Pals to target for Leather, considering their additional drops.

Leather and Flame Organ – Foxparks, Rooby

– Foxparks, Rooby Leather and Pal Fluids – Fuack

– Fuack Leather and Bone – Vixy, Rushoar, Gorirat

– Vixy, Rushoar, Gorirat Lether and Small Pal Soul – Nox

– Nox Leather and Wool – Melpaca

You can find the habitat of these Leather-dropping Pals using your Paldeck in the game. They’re commonly found in the initial areas you explore, so encountering them while playing the game naturally shouldn’t be an issue.

If you’re not overly concerned about collecting additional items, there’s a wide array of Pals that yield Leather. Generally, as you roam and defeat Pals, you’ll steadily get a good stock of Leather. I recommend you farm the Pals between Rayne Syndicate Tower and Plateau of Beginnings, such as Foxparks and Melpaca. They’re usually around level five or lower, making them easy to defeat with any early game weapon and low-level Pal.

Now, you can finally use Leather to craft some stronger Armor, Feed Bags, and Pal items that will make your life in Palworld much easier.