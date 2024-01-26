Palworld blew up so quickly and so impressively after its release that it had many gamers asking the age-old question, “what the Fuack?”

Well, we’re here to help figure things out. Fuack is a Pal from the universe of Palworld that’s sure to be a hit with anyone who loves cute little monsters, ducks, Water types, and a combination of all those and everything in between.

Here’s all there is to know about how to find and catch Fuack in Palworld.

Fuack type, Work Suitability, and more

Pretty Fuacking cool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fuack is an angry little water duck with a pissed-off expression, suiting its tongue-in-cheek name quite well. Why quack when you can Fuack? This mean-mugging little guy is a fun early-game Pal that accomplishes many things, including farming items like Leather and Pal Fluids that are used in crafting several important items.

It’s also a decent early-game Pal to plant at your base since it fills three base-level needs, such as Handiwork to help craft items, Transporting to carry things back and forth, and Watering to help your crops grow.

Element: Water

Water Partner Skill : Surfing Slam (When activated, Fuack body surfs toward an enemy and slams into them.)

: Surfing Slam (When activated, Fuack body surfs toward an enemy and slams into them.) Work Suitability : Handiwork (level one), Transporting (level one), Watering (level one)

: Handiwork (level one), Transporting (level one), Watering (level one) Possible Drops: Leather, Pal Fluid

Leather, Pal Fluid Paldeck Bio: “Using its own body water, this pal can create waves anywhere. its body surfs when in a hurry, but the resulting speed often ends in a fatal collision.”

Where to find Fuack in Palworld

Fuack is a very common early Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see on the map image above, Fuack is a very common spawn in several early areas of the game. As it’s a Water Pal, it tends to hang around beachfronts and other water areas, with a big potential spawn in the central region of the map not far from where you begin your adventure.

How to catch Fuack in Palworld

Fuack is a low-level Pal, so it’s relatively easy to catch. Just use your trusty melee weapon or bow to whittle down its small health pool and use simple Pal Spheres to catch it. It shouldn’t be difficult to do considering how common of a spawn they can be in low-level areas, so just make sure you have a weapon and some Pal Spheres and you should be good to go.