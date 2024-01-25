Category:
How to find and catch Pyrin Noct in Palworld

Coming at you like a dark horse.
Josh Challies
Published: Jan 25, 2024 06:53 am
A player petting Pyrin Noct in Palworld.
Several Pals in Palworld can only be found in specific locations, and Pyrin Noct falls into that category. But if you’re wondering how to find and catch Pyrin Noct, we have the answer.

Pyrin is one of the fastest land mounts available in Palworld, and if you want to travel with more style, you can use a Pyrin Noct instead—but first, you need to add one to your collection. Fortunately, we’re here to help with everything.

Pyrin Noct type, skill, work suitability, and more

If you’re wondering what benefits you can enjoy by adding Pyrin Noct to your Paldeck, you can see its Element, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and potential Loot drops here.

Where to find Pyrin Noct in Palworld

Pyrin Noct can be found in abundance in the volcano region southwest of the map. But you can only find Pyrin Noct at night, as during the day, you will encounter only the standard version of Pyrin.

When venturing to the volcano in Palworld, make sure you have Heat Resistant Clothing, or your health will quickly deteriorate until death. You also need to be wary of aggressive Pals in this area, so I advise bringing a strong Water Pal to fight off any threats.

How to catch Pyrin Noct in Palworld

Any Pyrin Noct you encounter around the volcano in Palworld will be around level 30. While I caught one using a Giga Sphere, after whittling it down to a slither of health, the capture rate only started at 15 percent. Therefore, you’ll have a better chance when using a Hyper Sphere.

Alternatively, you can skip the catching part and hope for some RNG luck. On my adventures, I’ve picked up a few Dark Eggs and have struck lucky by hatching Pyrin Noct, while Scorching Eggs have provided me with plenty of standard Pyrins.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.